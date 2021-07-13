Lol: Unfazed Man Twerks to Police Frisking Him, Gives SA the Funnies

There was a hilarious reaction by one man to being frisked by a police officer who was on patrol along a portion of a street

A video of the occurrence has since gone viral on social media with many getting the funnies to the lighthearted moment

Mzansi social media users took the mickey out of the unsuspecting officer who was at the receiving end of the impromptu entertainment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man has made being frisked by police fashionable as he shook, wriggled and twerked in the midst of being patted down by a police officer.

There is no information to suggest where the video was taken but it is believed it could be in Mzansi, either in KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng, where days of unrest have seen the SAPS and SANDF patrolling the streets in numbers.

A man was feeling anything but intimidated when a police officer patted him down during what appeared to be a routine operation. Image: @monicabrancon/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The two provinces have been engulfed by raging bouts of looting, theft, destruction of property, and acts of violence which have resulted in the deaths of a number of people.

Huge reception and even bigger reactions as twerker sends Mzansi

With law enforcement activated to quell civil unrest, the three-second video posted by @monicabrancon on Twitter has been seen by more than 160 000 people since it was posted more than 24 hours ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

It had more than 7 000 likes with over 3 000 retweets and nearly 400 comments to it as Mzansi social media reacted with heaps of laughter at the antics. The publisher captioned the video:

"But this video is sending me."

Others were just as sent with others, still, sharing related media of other creative and impromptu antics committed on law enforcement.

One user, @miss_fine_wine, opined that the man was just making the most of the opportunity before him, or in this case, behind him.

She said:

"Man's saw an opportunity and grabbed it, hunnay."

Others react in earnest, sympathy for the poor cop who had to see it

There was no letting up by Mzansi social media users as some took the mickey out of the unsuspecting officer who was at the receiving end of some impromptu entertainment.

@LonaBanga2 said:

"They got what they were looking for moss (right). They shiyad (left) him same time lmao."

@_ShaquilleB added:

"I've never felt so represented. He came through."

@Dineo08789541 offered:

"Ba (they are) focused abobhuti (brothers) maan. Nagana (just think), in your face and you're able to keep a straight face."

@owen_ngalo shared:

"WTF is that voluntary or involuntary movement?"

@mukelo_ commented:

"'Let me shake it for you.'"

One woman’s hilarious interview: “Really, Ramaphosa, are you okay”, SA can’t deal

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported that a Duban woman's live interview has sent South Africans on social media.

The hilarious interview sent tongues wagging all over Twitter with the trending hashtag Really Ramaphosa soon taking off.

Introducing herself as Nontokozo to the TV news reporter who'd asked her what she had been taking, supposedly as the woman was an alleged looter, the woman went on a frantic tirade by aiming digs at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Outing him, Nontokozo boldly asked Ramaphosa if he cared before suggesting to him in an assured way that he should leave for Kenya. The user @kulanicool captioned the video:

"This can't be real."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za