A hilarious TV news interview has wreaked all sorts of havoc on Mzansi's social media streets after it went viral on Tuesday

An alleged looter happily accepted an interview before going on a tirade and taking assured shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa

The woman from Durban was glad to brandish her pickings following a looting spree but was not satisfied and made sure to let the president know it

A Duban woman's live interview has sent South Africans on social media. The hilarious interview sent tongues wagging all over Twitter with the trending hashtag Really Ramaphosa soon taking off.

Introducing herself as Nontokozo to the TV news reporter who'd asked her what she had been taking, supposedly as the woman was an alleged looter, the woman went on a frantic tirade by aiming digs at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A woman made it her business to take targeted shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa amid looting scenes in Durban. Image: Rodger Bosch/ AFP.

Outing him, Nontokozo boldly asked Ramaphosa if he cared before suggesting to him in an assured way that he should leave for Kenya. The user @kulanicool captioned the video:

"This can't be real."

Transcribing the interview, Briefly News deduced it as follows:

"Hello, this is Nontokozo from Greenwood Park in Redhill. So, now we're getting very, very hard to live. Look at what I'm having now, you know how much is it [holds up a pack of looted toilet tissue]? R24!

"And you know how much is this [holds up a looted lemon]? Is this the love are we gonna live? Really, Ramaphosa, are you okay?

"Really, I'm not scared now. It's either you kill me or not. This is not a love we need to ... life we need to live in South Africa. It's either you go to Kenya or you leave us alone!"

Mzansi Twitter reacts in earnest at Ntokozo's hilarious interview

Mzansi could not deal as social media users took to the comments section in droves to share their laughs with a series of witty and hilarious commentary, which included going to town on the president.

The video, eight hours since it was published, had garnered close to 200 000 views, 1000 comments, nearly 3000 retweets over 7 400 likes.

@Ntsakzin said:

"I have always had that suspicion about him. Now that I think of it, he does have that Kenyan look. And he walks 10 km every day, it reminds him of the times when he used to run long distances."

@Msizwekhuzwayo commented:

"I find nothing wrong here, she's just expressing herself as a concerned citizen, [people] just pay too much attention to her English, as if she has to speak perfect English to raise her voice. Let people express themselves the way they can."

@EPristo added:

"I got a feeling that she was complaining. Just trying to figure out about what. I hope Kenyans do not head for Mzansi in a few months after realising that their homeboy is the president of Mzansi."

@Bongani_MKJ offered:

"That journalist needs to find that lady, her story is incomplete. 'Leave to Kenya' and do what in Kenya? What's happening in Kenya?"

Comedic SANDF soldier boots looters from store, video has SA in stitches

Briefly News reported recently that one soldier made it his business to put his antics in the line of duty amid booting looters from a supermarket store on film.

It is unclear where the video was taken but South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel have been activated to quell civil unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The two provinces have been engulfed by raging bouts of looting, theft, destruction of property, and acts of violence which have resulted in the death of at least 45 people.

But the video, which was posted by a popular Twitter user @danielmarven, has provided much reprieve to South Africans, many of whom are grappling with genuine fears.

The soldier's remarks as he barks orders to the looters to leave the store have many Mzansi onlookers falling off their seats. In one instance, in native Sesotho, the soldier is heard shouting:

"Yeyyy, tsamayang slow le tlo kgobala! (Walk slow otherwise you're going to get hurt!).

