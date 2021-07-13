Comedic SANDF Soldier Boots Looters From Store, Video Has SA in Stitches

A video of a soldier marshalling looters from a supermarket store in South Africa has gone viral on social media

It is unclear where the video was taken but it is thought to be in Gauteng, one of two provinces hardest-hit by the spate of unrest surging across parts of South Africa

The soldier's remarks as he barks orders to the looters to leave the store have many Mzansi onlookers falling off their seats

A soldier made it his business to put his antics in the line of duty amid booting looters from a supermarket store on film.

It is unclear where the video was taken but South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel have been activated to quell civil unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

A video of an SANDF soldier booting looters from a store in South Africa has Mzansi in stitches. Image: @danielmarvin, @Motso05464001, @u_sphe/ Twitter.

The two provinces have been engulfed by raging bouts of looting, theft, destruction of property, and acts of violence which have resulted in the death of at least 45 people.

But the video, which was posted by a popular Twitter user @danielmarven, has provided much reprieve to South Africans, many of whom are grappling with genuine fears.

It garnered close to 100 000 views, over 2 000 and 5 000 retweets and likes, respectively, in the four hours since it was posted.

The soldier's remarks as he barks orders to the looters to leave the store have many Mzansi onlookers falling off their seats. In one instance, in native Sesotho, the soldier is heard shouting:

"Yeyyy, tsamayang slow le tlo kgobala! (Walk slow otherwise you're going to get hurt!).

This was as people were slipping on what appeared to be a wet floor.

Mzansi Twitter give thumbs up to soldier in the line of duty

Social media users reacted in earnest as the comments section was flooded with a mixture of comedic and good-natured replies to the video.

@mzansimyhome said:

"This soldier is so patriotic. I won't mind buying him new tyres. Ramaphosa wanted them to kill but they just saving lives. Big up."

@IamJkarabo added:

"Lol. He must be from Pretoria, shame. I love him, he respected the last elder. I think he is only there for his job."

@Motso05464001 wrote:

"That yeyyy! But nkgono (granny) can't even walk properly so oya kae ko di (where was she going) looting?"

@Signore_Prof commented:

"Am I the only one who heard them saying, "siyabonga baba" (thank you, sir)?"

@PalesaMkhonto1 noted:

"Lol. But I think the only reason these people are not getting a beating is that Covid-19 is real and the soldiers are also trying to be safe while maintaining order."

Mzansi reacts to viral video of woman praying amid violent protests

Briefly News recently reported that there was a flurry of mixed reactions on social media to a video of a woman in South Africa who burst out in full prayer while prowling the streets before dawn.

It is unclear where it is taken but the video, which lasts for 48 seconds and trails the unknown woman as she earnestly calls to God along a relatively well-lit city centre street, was posted by @King_Sibeko_ and has been viewed more than 105 000 times on Twitter.

It garnered more 4 400 likes in the 12 hours since it was published on Monday. Accompanying the video was a caption that read:

"Lord Bless Our Praying Mothers In These Hard Times. Good Or Bad Praise Him. #ShutdownSA."

