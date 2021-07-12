Mzansi Reacts to Viral Video of Woman Praying Amid Violent Protests

A video of a woman in prayer is making the rounds on Mzansi social media after she was captured fully immersed and reaching out to the heavens

The video comes amid days of civil unrest, among other things, in South Africa as the woman can be heard calling out to God for divine intervention

Many a social media user has gone online to share their views on the woman's actions with a mixed bag of sentiments coming to the fore

There was a flurry of mixed reactions on social media to a video of a woman in South Africa who burst out in full prayer while prowling the streets before dawn.

It is unclear where it is taken but the video, which lasts for 48 seconds and trails the unknown woman as she earnestly calls to God along a relatively well-lit city centre street, was posted by @King_Sibeko_ and has been viewed more than 105 000 times on Twitter.

Mzansi has reacted to a viral video of a woman immersed in prayer amid the widespread violent protests in the country. Image: @King_Sibeko_/ Twitter.

Source: UGC

It garnered more 4 400 likes in the 12 hours since it was published on Monday. Accompanying the video was a caption that read:

"Lord Bless Our Praying Mothers In These Hard Times. Good Or Bad Praise Him. #ShutdownSA."

The country has been marred by days of civil unrest which has given way to widespread criminality including public violence, looting and theft in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where it is believed the wave started, and Gauteng.

In the video, the woman can be heard shouting:

"In the mighty name of Jesus, unite our country, oh Lord!"

The woman then proceeds to pray in tongues as she clutches what appears to be a bible in one hand. The whaling woman seemed undeterred by the attention from the few onlookers and passersby milling about in the streets.

Social media reacted in earnest with some raining on the woman's parade, labelling her a bigot for a lacklustre attempt, while others empathised with what resonated as her genuine cries for divine intervention amid a particularly murky time in the country.

@ClemeBetha said:

"She is praying to the wrong god with the wrong language."

@boitie_mellow commented:

"This is what they did when white people were busy accumulating gold and wealth."

@RPenuelmdluli wrote:

"Prayer doesn’t work. It's one of the reasons our people are so poor. They believe prayer can solve financial problems."

@TumeloWatersin added:

"Amen. She's actually a true leader and I am proud of her cause she is setting an example of what we should be doing."

@Deemotsilanyane concurred:

"Shu…this just brought tears to my eyes."

Source: Briefly.co.za