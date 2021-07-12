Videos Show Violent Looting Amid #FreeZumaNow Protests, Mzansi Reacts

Viral videos of looting and public damage to property all across Mzansi are making the rounds on social media

It seems Jacob Zuma supporters are still angered by his arrest and have made their disapproval known in a series of national protests

Social media users had mixed reactions to the behaviour and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

South Africa has seen a widespread upsurge in local protests since the news of former President Jacob Zuma's arrest. Viral clips of multiple incidents of looting and damage to public property are making the rounds on social media.

Violent protests continue across the country. Images: @Am_Cecil_S/Twitter, @ntwaagae/Twitter, @AHT_YssY/Twitter

Briefly News compiled a few of these disturbing videos:

@Am_Cecil_S said:

"Insurance companies are sh*tting themselves #ShutdownSA #ZumaUnrest"

@ntwaagae said:

"#ZumaUnrest a woman is seen fleeing from Letsoho shopping centre in Katlehong, with stolen clothing items @TeamNews24"

@AHT_YssY said:

"#ShutdownSA Imagine getting to your dealership and you find this #looting"

Mzansi social media users were generally triggered by the footage questioning why Zuma supporters would go so far as to disturb another person's livelihood. Still, others blame the government for not taking protesters seriously when they first made their demands known.

Check out some of the comments below:

@AHT_YssY said:

"That's someone's bread right there mfethu, these guys didn't do anything to deserve what is happening to their businesses... You have a right to protest, not to loot someone's livelihood."

@Ktwo_doubleF said:

"Ramaphosa o quiet!!! No enforcement."

@Donald_KingPDK said:

"But they promised they'll do this... the leaders who incited violence as retaliation. They've now delivered."

@ErvinMamabolo said:

"I’d cry."

@thapelo28137602 said:

"Bo ke bompya byanong."

@anno2802 said:

"And when they do it, they are so happy about doing it - smiling while they run off- what an achievement she feels..."

Pietermaritzburg's Brookside Mall set alight, allegedly by Zuma supporter

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal is one of many areas facing violent protests. On Monday, 12 July, it was reported that the Brookside Mall was set alight; allegedly by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma.

The supporters have reportedly been looting and eyewitnesses stated that they saw people running away from the building with various items. Videos have also been shared on social media of protesters with stolen goods on the back of vans or in trolleys.

The looting is despite the fact that massive clouds of black smoke can be seen rising from the mall in the CBD.

Videos on social media show looters running away from the mall with goods

@DakshaGm said:

"I’m thinking that jobs will be lost now and for what? This is the work of demons."

@dr_dotz stated:

"My heart sinks for the jobs lost."

@QholoshaNana added:

"The sad part is families/breadwinners of the same people who are looting are the ones who work in these places. And tomorrow when the whole family is unemployed it's another problem. We are never gonna solve anything with this kind of mentality..."

