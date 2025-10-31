Student Asks Mollwane Madiba to Her Matric Dance After Tyla Attended His
- A matriculant recently went viral after going on a mission to get a date with Mollwane Madiba
- The high schooler posted to get the attention of the young man who convinced Tyla to attend his matric dance in 2025
- A TikTok video detailed how much she wants to attend her matric dance with Mollwane Madiba by her side
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Matric dance season is upon us and a young lady on social media is determined to find her date. The matriculant shared that her heart is set on attending her final school dance with Mollwane Madiba who had Tyla as his matric dance date.
The latest videos trying to appeal to Mollwane Madiba amassed more than 10,000 likes on social media. Many people commented on the video sharing the adults on the young lady's mission to get a matric dance date.
In a TikTok video a young lady, @ofentse.dikgale posted a heartfelt confession about how much she wants Mollwane Madiba to attend her matric dance. She recorded a skit where she wrote in her personal diary about daydreaming that the young man would attend her matric dance. The TikTok creator put in effort printing posters as props for her videos that announced her plea to attend her matric dance with Mollwane Madiba.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mollwane Madiba urged to accept date
People commented on the young lady's video saying they tried to help her by tagging him. Many encouraged Mollwane to respond to the matric dance date invite. Watch the video of the young lady asking Mollwane Madiba to her matric dance:
Tshiamo💗 was eager for Mollwane to respond:
"Mollwane o jwang nare😞 he must respond askatlo re nyela😭"
unknown admired the matriculant:
"This is very brave of you ❤️I hope he says yes."
Mbalenhle wanted the matriculant's video to go far:
"Straight to his teacher 🥺😭"
Baeleeyrongoa applauded the matriculant:
"I fully support you❤️don’t let this negativity ruin your moment."
nanda joked and could not imagine Mollwane not responding:
"He actually has no choice lol."
TH4T0 noted:
"He changed his privacy settings, he can't be tagged😭
☆hoped she'd get her matric dance:
"You will be an inspiration to everybody."
brokeboyz_wrldwide added:
"Mollwane out of everyone 👀, girl!"
💸💎 supported the lady:
"😭😭we love it when it girls shoot their shot."
lihleeee said:
"Akana choice, he has to make it"
Khensani Baloyi anticipated Mollwane's response:
"He’s going to answer ka January le boneng 👀😭"
Angela🇿🇦 remarked:
"Hawu Mollwane? After we backed you so much you can’t give back to your community?😂😂😂
Other Briefly News stories about matric dancers
- South African were in stitches over the way a young matriculant arrived to her final school dance using a bakkie with an entourage.
- Online users enjoyed a matric student whoo thought outside the box for their metric dance entrance.
- A matriculant came to their matric dance using an ambulance in a TikTok video.
- People were amused by a matric student who were down to earth with the way they arrived at their matric dance.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za