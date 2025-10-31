A matriculant recently went viral after going on a mission to get a date with Mollwane Madiba

The high schooler posted to get the attention of the young man who convinced Tyla to attend his matric dance in 2025

A TikTok video detailed how much she wants to attend her matric dance with Mollwane Madiba by her side

Matric dance season is upon us and a young lady on social media is determined to find her date. The matriculant shared that her heart is set on attending her final school dance with Mollwane Madiba who had Tyla as his matric dance date.

A matriuclant posted a TikTok video campaigning for Mollwane Madiba to be her matric dance date. Image: @ofentse.dikgala

The latest videos trying to appeal to Mollwane Madiba amassed more than 10,000 likes on social media. Many people commented on the video sharing the adults on the young lady's mission to get a matric dance date.

In a TikTok video a young lady, @ofentse.dikgale posted a heartfelt confession about how much she wants Mollwane Madiba to attend her matric dance. She recorded a skit where she wrote in her personal diary about daydreaming that the young man would attend her matric dance. The TikTok creator put in effort printing posters as props for her videos that announced her plea to attend her matric dance with Mollwane Madiba.

Tyla went viral after attending a South African matriculant's matric dance. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Mollwane Madiba urged to accept date

People commented on the young lady's video saying they tried to help her by tagging him. Many encouraged Mollwane to respond to the matric dance date invite. Watch the video of the young lady asking Mollwane Madiba to her matric dance:

Tshiamo💗 was eager for Mollwane to respond:

"Mollwane o jwang nare😞 he must respond askatlo re nyela😭"

unknown admired the matriculant:

"This is very brave of you ❤️I hope he says yes."

Mbalenhle wanted the matriculant's video to go far:

"Straight to his teacher 🥺😭"

Baeleeyrongoa applauded the matriculant:

"I fully support you❤️don’t let this negativity ruin your moment."

nanda joked and could not imagine Mollwane not responding:

"He actually has no choice lol."

TH4T0 noted:

"He changed his privacy settings, he can't be tagged😭

☆hoped she'd get her matric dance:

"You will be an inspiration to everybody."

brokeboyz_wrldwide added:

"Mollwane out of everyone 👀, girl!"

💸💎 supported the lady:

"😭😭we love it when it girls shoot their shot."

lihleeee said:

"Akana choice, he has to make it"

Khensani Baloyi anticipated Mollwane's response:

"He’s going to answer ka January le boneng 👀😭"

Angela🩷🇿🇦 remarked:

"Hawu Mollwane? After we backed you so much you can’t give back to your community?😂😂😂

