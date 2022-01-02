This week has been full of interesting news as 2021 came to an end. Social media users could not get enough of a South African woman dancing at a wedding celebration.A local woman has made Mzansi proud after flexing the new car she just bought.

A brave pit bull saved the day after it stopped a trio of thieves. Mzansi loved a pic of a woman dressed in traditional attire and Kelly Khumalo is one of the stars who recently showcased her lavish holiday celebrations on Instagram.

1. Uncle Joins Lady’s Energetic Dance at Wedding Celebration, Peeps Love Their Vibe: “I See You”

Social media users could not get enough of a South African woman dancing at a wedding celebration. It seemed as though nothing could get between the elderly lady and her unforgiving urge to shake her booty.

A viral video showing these two energetic people dancing has peeps on their feet. Image: @_kkphotography / TikTok

The lady shook her hips from side to side before she was joined by a man who couldn't hold back his rhythm. The man displayed some equally unique dance moves as they were hyped up by onlookers.

2. Halala: Lady Becomes the 1st Black Woman to Own a Gemera in SA, Mzansi Proud

A local woman has made Mzansi proud after flexing the new car she just bought on social media. According to her post, she's the first black woman in SA to own a Koenigsegg Gemera and that's definitely one big achievement.

Heading online, @KaraboNqabakazi shared the amazing news.

"I'm the first black woman in South Africa to own a Koenigsegg Gemera. The next owner will get his/hers around February next year. Please DM me when you get yours so we can link," she captioned the post.

3. Thugs Trying to Break In, Come Face to Face with Pit Bull, SA Loving the Video and Praising Brave Hero

While crime remains a concern in Mzansi at least one can still rely on man’s best friend. A brave pit bull saved the day after it stopped a trio of thieves in an attempt to break into a SA home. A video showing the heroic and hilarious video was posted on TikTok and Saffas are loving it.

The video was posted by user @Oodub who appropriately captioned the post:

“Sometimes God sends an angel in the form of a dog to protect you.”

The video, likely CCTV footage, shows a car parked in front of a gate. One man gets out the car and forcibly breaks open the gate and gains access into the property. He s then joined by two other men who jump out the car and follow him. They hesitate to proceed on their mission when a pit bull stops them in their tracks and goes for the group. The men are seen running away and go back into their vehicle.

4. Peeps Go Gaga Over Viral Pics of ‘Makoti’ from the States Sipping Ginger Beer

Twitter user@TheRealMJNcube shared a picture of a woman dressed in traditional attire and Mzansi is loving it.

Perfumer, movie maker and fashion designer @TheRealMJNcube captioned the post:

“This Makoti came all the way from the states. And we dressed her in traditional Venda drip and gave her gemmer.”

5. Kelly Khumalo Shows off How She Went All Out to Create a Magical Christmas for Her Kids, Mzansi Fans Impressed

Christmas has come and gone but our faves are still getting out their last bits of content from Saturday’s affairs. Kelly Khumalo is one of the stars who recently showcased her lavish holiday celebrations on Instagram.

In a couple of posts that were uploaded this morning, Kelly flaunted the details of her grand Christmas party decor. The images also showed her family having the best time at the special event, displaying its success.

