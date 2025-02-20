A first-year nursing student at the University of Johannesburg shared his inspiring morning routine, balancing content creation, academics, and spiritual life

The former call centre worker from Durban revealed how he prioritizes his studies while maintaining his faith, having found a new church in Johannesburg

Social media users were touched by his considerate nature and commitment to excellence, with many praising his considerate lifestyle

A student at UJ shared a clip of how he gets ready for church. Images: @claresonkhanyile

Source: TikTok

A University of Johannesburg first-year nursing student has inspired viewers with his morning routine video, showing how he prepares for church while juggling content creation and academic responsibilities.

Content creator @claresonkhanyile, who moved from Durban to pursue his studies, shared a glimpse into his 7:45 AM church preparation routine. Starting with making his bed and selecting his church outfit, he moved quietly through his morning tasks, whispering to avoid disturbing his sleeping roommate.

The young student prepared his breakfast of mealie meal porridge, slipping in the shower quickly while it cooked, and proudly crediting his parents for his good looks while joking about being open to skincare recommendations.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Faith and future goals

Between spoonfuls of his morning porridge, Clareson opened up about juggling his content creation with academics. The former call centre worker has developed a strategic approach, recording content throughout his day and scheduling posts for 9 AM each morning. While he discussed how his commitment to excellence shines through in both his academic approach and content creation, he admitted:

"Nursing is just for the plot, because my real passion lies in business."

As a student in UJ's Department of Nursing, which prides itself on evidence-based courses and professional diversity, Clareson's dedication aligns perfectly with the institution's values. While his true passion lies in business and entrepreneurship, he emphasizes giving his best to his nursing studies, embodying the department's commitment to producing high-caliber healthcare professionals.

His methodical morning routine, from preparing his porridge to selecting his church attire, shows the kind of structured discipline that successful nursing students often develop.

A young man showed how he balanced his hectic lifestyle and still made time for church. Images: @claresonkhanyile

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows support

@iMinenhle_🌸 inquired:

"Mabizo you found a church in JHB?😭 Where??!.😩 I've been looking from when I got saved!!!"

@khanyihlungwani praised:

"I serve a God of excellence!!! Can the church say AMEN!"

@lulama.p shared:

"Being a fan is watching and interacting with the video on both tiktok and instagram.👊🏽🫧"

@Portia_Mthethwa appreciated:

"You whispering because your roommate was sleeping,is so considerate. Sending love from Newlands ke sana ❤️❤️"

@lwenkosi_mweli exclaimed:

"God of excellence! Ushayile lapho, hayi kancane futhi 🥹... YOU MAKE ME HAAAPPPPYYYY!!! 😫🫶🏽"

@sbusi joked:

"Nursing for the plot when it used to moer my aunt, yazini uyiskhokho! 😭"

@mbali_🌸 related:

"The porridge bubbling always gets me trembling, can't lie 😭😭"

