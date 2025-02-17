Global site navigation

“After Church Is After Church”: SA Stunned by Aggressive Cleansing at a River
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • Mzansi couldn't hold its laughter in after a video of a man experiencing an aggressive cleansing started circulating
  • The gent is seen anticipating being showered in water, only for the man conducting the ceremony to throw it at him with passion
  • South Africans had a hard time believing what they were seeing with many making jokes about the strange situation

A man was shocked by his cleansing leaving Mzansi stunned
A gent couldn't believe the intense cleansing he was receiving, leaving Mzansi shocked. Images: Luis Alvarez, ER Productions Limited
Source: Getty Images

One man was caught feeling the spirit in ways that surprised him during an intense cleansing at a river, sending Mzansi howling and leaving people shocked in the comments section. The man was eagerly waiting to be showered in water until receiving a bucket of water being thrown at him.

Bathed in the spirit

The TikTok account letsha.la.bethesd posted the clip, which the Letsha LA Bethesda Church runs. The account shows similar videos to the man being lashed with water. The religious organisation tends to take an overly enthusiastic approach to cleansing. The gent in the video can be seen looking surprised at the experience.

See the hilarious video below:

Feeling the heat

The hilarious video shows the man patiently waiting for the water only to yell out in pain from the surprise thrashing. He has to be held in place to receive the water, wincing every time it hits him.

The church the gent goes to has a passion for intense baptisms.
The church the man goes to has a passion for intense baptisms. Image: Pascal Deloche
Source: Getty Images

South Africans loved how the man took the aggressive cleansing like a champ. Read the comments below:

@Mod said:

"Powerful cleansing."

@Sanele🇿🇦 commented:

"After church is after church 🤞"

@TebogoMogashoa mentioned:

"Water is dangerous especially when it’s done aggressively like this, it could cut his skin open."

@majosi94 posted:

"At this point is safe to leave me alone with my spiritual wife 🥺"

@prudyleelusunzi asked:

"Is this necessary though? What is the difference between being gentle and being this aggressive because at the end of the day you using the same water?"

@lilithaaprildlaba stated:

"The way I’d walk away with my tokoloshi 😩✋😭"

@TRS said:

"It's no longer about your problems bro, this is personal 😂😂😂"

