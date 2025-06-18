A little boy had people laughing after interacting with his parent in a hilarious conversation about which language he prefers to speak

An adorable South African kid stole hearts all over the internet in a clip shared on 05 June 2025. In a TikTok video, the hilarious kid made a declaration about his Zulu identity.

The video of the witty child received thousands of likes. Many people could not help but crack up at the Zulu pride that the little boy showed.

Zulu boy explains why he rarely speaks English

In a video, a boy mom @sliesanda was speaking to her son, asking him what he was going to buy, and he promptly responded by saying "ijuice". The mom responded by asking him if he ever speaks English, and he exclaimed: "No, I am brown after all! I am Zulu!". The mom was thoroughly amused by her son, and she shared the video, captioning it "Proud to Zulu man". She explained that her son only speaks English when it's necessary and that he is not a white person.

Kid goes viral for speaking Setswana

In another story, a little girl was a viral hit for the way she spoke her home language. The Curro student spoke Setswana with an accent because she usually speaks English. Peeps gushed over the girl's pronunciation when she was speaking Setswana.

South Africa amused by Zulu boy in video

People applauded the kid's answer to being asked about speaking English. Netizens made jokes about how mature the child seemed. Read the comments and watch the video below:

MaShozi said:

"'Ngi "bhlawni' he's too zulu he even respects the fact that there's no "r" in Zulu😭😭👐"

babesiya06 said:

"The fact he understands English just shows he doesn’t want to speak it😂"

@Miss_khathide joked:

"Inkani was instantly activated 😭🤣😂🫶"

Nombuso Gcaba713 cheered for the young boy:

"Proud 👏 Zulu boy 😅 exactly like my daughter😁she only speaks English in school not at home."

Kk was thoroughly impressed:

"And I always say this Zulu people are the most intelligent and well spoken but ngeke ubezwe beshiya language yabo just nj no why? Asiwona amaQili… one thing about us, asiwona amaQili we love being Zulu."

Beyonce Knowles was amused:

"He is too young to be this Zulu 😭😭😭🤣"

