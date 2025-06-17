Radio personality @nthabithemc surprised her taxi driver father, Mr Solly Mogashoa with a personalised Father's Day gift while he was working

The daughter gave him a glass mug with his picture and a saucer reading "Best Father in the World" to thank him for never letting her go hungry, even after her mother passed away

The touching video gained over 353,000 views as viewers watched the strict driver soften up and inspect his gift happily once he got on the road

A young radio presenter shared a video showing how she surprised her father on Father's Day. Images: @nthabithemc

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng radio personality melted hearts across social media after surprising her hardworking taxi driver father with a special Father's Day gift during his busy workday.

Content creator @nthabithemc shared the touching video on the 16th of June, showing the moment she handed her father a wrapped present through his taxi window.

She captioned her post:

"Replying to @Hohontle👑⭐✨ My entire life, my dad has been a taxi driver and trust me, I've never gone to bed hungry even when my mom passed away, he stepped up! Today I just had to appreciate the cold early mornings!"

The video shows Mr Solly Mogashoa in his typical work mode, urgently telling passengers to get into the taxi and close the doors as he's clearly in a rush. However, someone from the passenger seat keeps the door open to record the surprise. Just as he's telling everyone to hurry up, a young lady appears at the window with a beautifully wrapped gift.

When she tells him it's for Father's Day, the busy driver takes time to unwrap the present despite being eager to get moving. Inside the bubble wrap, he finds a personalised glass mug featuring his picture and a matching saucer with "Best Father in the World. Mr Solly Mogashoa" written on it.

A young woman shared a video showing what she gave her dad for Father's Day. Images: @nthabithemc

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows love for dedicated dad

@mrssimbs commented:

"May he be safe always! Fathers are amazing!"

@Namukulo_Mukwazo wrote:

"I was just thinking to myself a cup and saucer😩 Until I saw the msg... Cute!!!"

@ETHEL_MPHAHLELE said:

"♥️♥️♥️Happy Father's Day to your dad ♥️"

@Moana noted:

"Yoh he is sooo clean/neat👌👌👌"

@morena observed:

"You can see how happy men are even with the little things🙏"

@Thenji added:

"He was happy and at the same time respecting his passengers. Happy Father's Day, Daddy!"

The history behind Father's Day

According to Total Risk Administrators, Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June in South Africa. The celebration started in the United States when Sonora Dodd heard a sermon about Mother's Day in 1910 and wondered why there wasn't a special day for fathers. She began campaigning for an official Father's Day, but it wasn't officially recognised by the US President until 1966.

Different countries celebrate Father's Day uniquely. In Germany, men fill wagons with drinks and meat for forest celebrations. China used to celebrate on 8th August but now follows the Western tradition. Brazil celebrates on the second Sunday of August, whilst Russia celebrates on 23rd February as "Defender of the Fatherland Day."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

