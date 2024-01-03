A video of a little child interfering with the fridge in his home has Mzansi in stitches

The clip showcases the baby boy opening and closing the frigid door until the parent had a great idea to tie it up with a school tie to prevent the little one from constantly opening it

Netizens reacted to the TikTok video with laughter, while others shared their own experiences with their toddler

A beautiful woman shared a video of how she tied her fridge to prevent her toddler from opening it. SA was completely here for it, as jokes and punchlines were flying in the comments.

TikTok video of naughty toddler playing with a fridge causes parent to tie it up. Image: @katiesshibu

TikTok video shows toddler playing with the fridge and refuses to stop

@katiesshibu posted a video on TikTok that reached 326.7K views, along with many comments and likes. In the video, the little boy is seen standing in front of the closed fridge, which has been tied with a school tie to prevent the toddler from opening it. It also shows how the baby boy used to constantly open and close the fridge, which led to the parent locking it entirely so that he could not open it.

Watch video below:

South Africans discuss the little child's antics

Netizens could not hold themselves from laughing in the comment section.

Phyliciah said:

“I think CEO ya di fridge should make doors with locks coz woow mine eats margarine.”

Miss.sbk added:

“My son opens it and eats whatever he comes across... He's not even ashamed of opening mayonnaise and feasting on it..”

User2328190922517 poked fun at the parent saying:

“You better find a better plan for the bottom door handle. Because 17 January is around the corner and that tie won't be there forever.

Millypooh79 said:

“I also blame the hair cut. Mr T kabani njenaaaa,”

Thamiz12 also complained about her little one saying:

"My son does the same , at least yours closes the door . Mine leaves it like that."

Bongi reacted with annoyance saying:

"Hayi that babies stage is always stressful, haibo! they can even empty all the cupboards and frigdes. The extra work putting everything back."

Koketso Manyako added:

"I think I should try this cause wow."

TikTok video shows items toddler put into soapy bathwater

Briefly News previously reported a TikTok video showing a bath filled with soapy water and items from every room in the house had left Mzansi people laughing and cringing. A poor baby girl was just trying to help out, but she ended up washing even the TV remotes.

@Pretty_pearlll4 shared a video showing what her little sister had put in the bath to wash. Baby girl just wanted to help with the washing, but the things she thought needed a wash gave her big sis a heart attack.

