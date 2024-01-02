A TikTok video went viral showing a man's VW Polo deeply stuck in rural mud after heavy rains

A man from the Eastern Cape shared his holiday woes on TikTok, documenting his car's struggle against a muddy dirt road

Netizens reacted with amusement and advice, poking fun at the driver and offering tips for recovery

A man's car got stuck in the mud during a visit to his rural home. Image: @snorahp/TikTok

Video footage of a Mzansi man's car stuck in the mud left many netizens feeling stressed on his behalf.

Man's car takes a deep dive

The TikTok video shared by @snorahp shows the man's white VW Polo severely stuck in the mud of what appears to be a dirt road in a rural area after heavy rains.

A group of men can be seen standing around the vehicle, with one digging as they try to figure out how to get it out of the muddy situation.

In the post, the man indicated that this was the reason he rarely visited home in the Eastern Cape during the holidays.

Watch the video below:

According to Progressive, when trying to get a car unstuck from mud, one must ensure the front wheels are pointing straight, and the vehicle is in its lowest gear.

Put the car in the second or third gear for a manual car to release the clutch. Next, rock the vehicle by accelerating forward and backwards to generate enough momentum to get it unstuck from the mud.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many netizens were stunned at how badly the Polo had been stuck, while others poked fun at the driver's driving abilities and the men helping him.

Lulu! replied:

"Guy with the spade is me looking busy at family functions."

Kai replied:

"Abantu be tracker Baya sthethisa guys ."

Olebogeng Seekoei commented:

"What is uncle trying to achieve with the spade there ."

sisi omdala wrote:

"Emakhaya awahambi amaPolo ."

makhangela

"Yoo jesu ngibuya lapho ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

iamme23 responded:

"Vele buwuyaphi?"

