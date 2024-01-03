A video has gone viral showing a stunning bridal party dripping in flawless glam who outshone the bride

Twitter user @nosipho_kamcusi shared the video out of pure disbelief that this was done to the bride

While most people shared the same feelings, one person stepped forward to explain the cultural meaning

A bridal party put together a cute video in which they revealed the bride; however, their glam was so on point that the big reveal left people disappointed.

People were shocked at how gorgeous the burial party looked compared to the minimalistic bride. Image: @nosipho_kamcusi

Sometimes, you get bridesmaids that outshine the bride, purposeful or not; this is exactly what happened here.

Bride reveal video goes horribly wrong

Twitter user @nosipho_kamcusi shared a video of a large bridal party dressed to impress, recording a bridal reveal video. While the idea was cute, the level of glam these women served made the big reveal slightly disappointing.

The woman was shook to see how the friends and family of the pride outshone her and captioned the post with the following:

“Why did they eat up the bride like this???”

People share disbelief and opinions

While most people were just as shocked as the woman who shared the video, there were a few who pointed out that the bride's simplicity was culturally appropriate.

Read some of the comments:

@nosipho_kamcusi felt it:

“She disappointed me so much ”

@yorubussy gave perspective:

“They didn’t eat her up. She’s just simply dressed in traditional Yoruba wedding bridal attire called aso oke. the rest is not; that’s why it looks different. I hope this helps!”

@Thuths_Maps said:

“San, I don't know what I expected her to look like, but it wasn't that”

@mizzzidc said it straight:

“Looks like it was her surprise wedding also, the person who decided to record this knew what they were doing, mortified just like the rest of us.”

@blaqdayimane was hopeful:

“I was going to defend her and say she wanted everyone to look fabulous and enjoy her day or that she has a simpler taste... But sana not ngala lokhwe cause yhuuuuu ”

