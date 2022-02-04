A video of a bridesmaid and a groomsman grinding each other at a wedding reception has surfaced online

In the clip, the vibrant duo could be seen gyrating to the popular song Je M'appelle by Ghanaian musician Darkovibes

The bridesmaid stole the moment with her energy-filled twerking moves on the groomsman

One social media user commented: ''That’s a bridesmaid and a groomsman''

Aside from couples, weddings are also beautiful occasions for other parties involved, but a bridesmaid and a groomsman took it a notch higher at a lavish wedding reception.

The duo stole the moment at the reception with energy-filled dance moves, grabbing the attention of the master of ceremonies and guests at the occasion.

In a video uploaded on social media, chanced on by Briefly News, the pair could be seen on the dance floor as the lady twerks and gyrates on the man.

The bridesmaid proceeded to go down to closely grind the groomsman in her gorgeous outfit.

The groomsman, who sported a suit with fine cuts, also gyrated behind the lady with excitement and energy as they danced to the popular song Je M'appelle by Ghanaian musician Darkovibes, born Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko.

Many people have reacted to their video circulated widely on social media. Briefly News shared some below:

Pearlberylskyplus indicated:

''That’s a bridesmaid and a groomsman.''

Ghmekhojo said:

''Nowadays bride girls can steal ur husband. Don't Try dem Koraaaa.

Joewise commented:

''Fire. I like it when the wedding is fun and they entertained the guests.''

Daniel Wayoo added:

''See, these days, bridesmaids make wild paa. Dem go catch someone for the wedding there before they'll leave. Haha.''

Watch the video below:

