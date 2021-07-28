Young Lady's Fast Dance from Ghana Party in the Park in London Goes Viral

A beautiful young lady gave an amazing dance performance in London during the Ghana Party in the Park 2021

Identified as Christabel, a video of the lady's extremely fast and energetic dancing has got many trying to explain how it is possible

One Twitter user indicated that the lady's energy looks like that off Chorkor in Ghana

A young lady from the Ghana Party in the Park that was held in the United Kingdom is making waves on social media after a dance video of her from the party was shared online.

The lady, who some social media users have identified as Christabel from the Bronx, puts up powerful legwork in that appears to be one of the fastest dance moves the internet has seen lately.

Her moves were so energetic and quick that she intermittently had to keep pulling her dress up in order to prevent the content on her chest from pouring out.

Watch the powerful video below:

Social media reactions

As expected, netizens could not hold back their reactions after watching the eye-popping video. Below were some comments.

@Major_Dealer mentioned:

"If not say the Party in the park logo dey der I could have sworn with all I have dat dis girl is from chokor … street dance imbedded in dem."

@BrezzSpecialist commented:

"Chalewote on stage in London... Let's wear it on stage in Ghana and see er."

@rnyantakyi002 stated:

"You figa ebe hall week. This is UK party in the park."

Young lady's Fast Dance from Ghana Party in the Park Credit: @gyaigyimii

Source: UGC

