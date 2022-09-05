Amapiano producer Musa Keys rocked an outfit worth a whopping R100k when he performed live on stage recently

The star's designer vest costs R64 000 while his shoes are priced at R23 500 in the pic that was shared by Musa Khawula on social media

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the yanos singer's lux outfit with many slamming him for not investing his money wisely

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Musa Keys trended on the timeline when someone shared the price of his pricey outfit. A snap of the Amapiano singer rocking a designer vest jacket, sneakers, glasses and shorts surfaced on the timeline.

Musa Keys trended after rocking a R100k outfit. Image: @musakeys

Source: Instagram

The yanos producer was performing live on stage when the pic was taken. Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula took to his timeline to re-share the pic.

Taking to Twitter, Musa shared that Musa Keys' Bottega Veneta vest jacket costs R64 000 and his sneakers costs R23 500.

Social media users shared mixed views on Musa's comment section. The majority of tweeps slammed Musa Keys for buying expensive clothes.

@kgopotso_africa commented:

"People under the comments ranting about how these guys wear expensive clothes but still renting, my take: Agona property ya fake."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"He could’ve used that money to feed the needy kids."

@mbizanw said:

"After 7 years they are broke & own nothing, such a sad event."

@number5_work commented:

"Oksalayo he looks like a cartoon character."

@MomoBosh3 wrote:

"The shoes are the ugliest (in my eyes)."

@PhoSky_Koetelii said:

"I’m concerned about artist that spend so much money on expensive clothes . I hope they have businesses they invested in & they will sustain them till forever Because here in SA your music don’t last/hot forever. @PrinceKaybee_SA owns trucks, good example."

@MrSAAerobics added:

"I’ll rather buy a Tazz."

Shauwn Mkhize spotted rocking R100k outfit

In other celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize is a boss. The flamboyant KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman was spotted recently rocking an outfit that costs over R100 000.

In the trending snap, the reality TV star gracefully donned a Balmain blazer and wool low-rise skirt suit, which costs R63 400, Gucci sunglasses worth R9 300 and a Valentino box bag priced at R41 500.

The snap was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The South African reports that the pic was posted on Tuesday, 7 June.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News