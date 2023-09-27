Bayanda Bayas's TikTok showcases his snail farm project, aiming to provide a source of escargot

The Mzansi man proudly showed off his up and coming snail farm in an impressive TikTok video

Viral on TikTok, Bayanda's video stirred curiosity among viewers about the purpose and benefits of snail farming, prompting a flood of questions and comments

In a captivating TikTok video that has been making waves in South Africa, user @bayandabayas takes viewers on a journey to explore the construction of what is set to become the largest commercial snail farm in the country.

South African people see snails as pests in the garden, normally, but this man sees them as an opportunity.

Mzansi man shows off snail farm

The video, which has garnered thousands of views and sparked curiosity among Mzansi residents, highlights a fascinating agricultural endeavour that many were initially puzzled by.

TikTok user Bayanda Bayas took the opportunity to educate people on the economic potential of snail farming. He showed off his snail farm with great pride.

Take a look:

Mzansi has questions about the snails

Snail farming is not something you hear of every day, so the Mzansi people had a lot of questions when they saw this video.

Comments from TikTok users:

@FunekaMipi:

"Wow, I had no idea snails were farmed for their meat! Can't wait to try escargot now!"

@Jan-Hendrik Heymans:

“What do you use snails for?”

@GreenThumbGuru:

"This is fascinating! Do snails require special care and conditions to thrive?"

@PaulVanTer:

"I thought snails were just pests in my garden! Now I'm intrigued!"

@EcoWarriorSA:

"I'm all for sustainable agriculture. Snail farming seems like a great eco-friendly option."

@NomathembaN:

"Bayanda, you're opening up a whole new world of culinary possibilities! Can't wait to see your farm in action!"

