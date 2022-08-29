Casper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are headed to the boxing ring for their much-anticipated boxing match at the Sun BET Arena

This follows drawn-out negotiations between the two stars that created hype for the upcoming match taking place on 1 October

It will be the third instalment of the Celebrity Boxing Match events for Cassper, having fought NaakMusiq and Slik Talk in the past

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly will fight each other in a celebrity boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest fans can look forward to another boxing match, this time against Bontle Modiselle's husband and fellow rapper, Priddy Ugly.

Mufasa announced on his Twitter page on Friday that the match is set to take place at the Sun BET Arena on 1 October 2022.

The two rappers have been at odds about the terms of the boxing match, which led to the delay in finalising the date. One of the issues was the difference in body weight between the stars, which Priddy felt would have given Cassper an advantage.

"You a heavyweight and I'm a lightweight, since we first spoke we discussed weight, let's not let this be an issue. Let's go."

This upcoming blow-by-blow spectacle will be Mufasa's third time in the ring. Cassper first fought Slik Talk at the Fame vs Clout match in December 2021 and won, but many viewers felt it was unfair because the notorious YouTuber had little time to prepare.

In April 2022, he lost to Naak Musiq at Sun City in what looked like a balanced fight. Cassper wasn't happy with the outcome of that match and promised his fans a rematch with the ex-Isidingo star.

According to TimesLIVE, the rematch with Naak will not be happening because when a fan asked Cassper when the do-over is happening, he replied:

"I want that fight but it doesn't sound like it is going to happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier, so I'll take them maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following. I just want to put on a show. That's all."

Now with the Twitter back-and-forth between Cassper and Priddy out of the way, some fans are just happy to see celeb beef being sorted in the ring for their viewing pleasure.

@JimmySemiAuto commented:

"Batho ba droppa di lyrical masterpiece in a beef, enjoying rap wena o nyako utswa spotlight ka masepa a boxing. Ema nyana re sa emetse response ya Stogie maan ai."

@ZigiZulu said:

"This will be interesting, they both the same height..."

@Vukosie7 mentioned:

"Last time I bet on you I lost R1 000, but good luck, champ."

Cassper Nyovest shares glimpse of training for boxing match against Priddy Ugly

Briefly News reported Cassper Nyovest has come out saying that the only thing preventing him from fighting Priddy Ugly is a lack of signatures on the contract.

Taking to Twitter, Cass shared a video of his strenuous workout in preparation for the anticipated celebrity boxing battle.

He said that he heard Priddy has already begun training, so he wanted to show him what he would face in the ring.

