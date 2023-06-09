A Mzansi teacher is receiving giggles after showing her not-so-sharp dance moves

She released a video of herself barely keeping up with a schoolboy dancing to amapiano

TikTok found the video amusing and praised the teacher for having fun with the kids

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

TikTok of a pretty schoolteacher trying to learn amapiano dance moves from a small schoolboy but not quite getting it right. Image: Raeesa Ismail

Source: TikTok

A South African teacher dancing to amapiano is getting dissed on TikTok for her unconvincing dance moves.

The video shows the teacher attempting to imitate a little schoolboy dancing to amapiano music in her classroom, which doesn't really go well for the attractive educator.

Afrikaans teacher asks schoolboy to show her how to dance to amapiano on TikTok

The teacher, who is wearing a sports tracksuit, tries to keep up with the kid, but she eventually blushes and gives up at the end of the 15 second short video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video:

The clip was uploaded by the teacher herself who, judging by her video catalogue and signs in her classroom, is an Afrikaans teacher.

She uses the handle @__eesa__, and uploaded the video with the caption:

“Wys vir jevrou h0e dit gedoen word."

She is saying, "show the teacher how it's done" and her humility to admit she sucks and ability to laugh at herself shows how she is able to connect with her tween learners.

Afrikaans TikTok roasts teacher's cringy amapiano dance with schoolboy

@last viking says better try next time:

"Nei jify ds mis die keer …next try…lol."

@Mark Padiachy506 says the teacher's feet nearly gave way:

"Oops da gaan jevrou se voette altwee lings."

@adie says the boy make her look tired:

"Nee juffrou dai klong maak ju kla kyk sy oe".

@Hasan Mo Vallee says the 'jevrou' is giving him school nostalgia:

"Nice one. Wish we had vibey teachers when we were in school."

@Corky2.0 jokingly asks her to shake it:

"Skud juffie"

Ms. Ismail's response to the teasing comments, saying she knows she is stiff as a stick, shows how down to Earth she is:

@Raeesa Ismail · Creator:

"Ja nee stokstyf."

Afrikaans teacher's dance moves with learners gets approved by Mzansi TikTok

In a related article, Briefly News did a story on a Johannesburg Afrikaans teacher busting moves to an amapiano dance challenge.

The video shows the educator dancing with her students to the hit song Myztro Ah Ah by Myztro.

Despite the video being extremely short, most netizens gave her props for trying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News