Lindo Sithole, popularly known as Baba Ka Valdo, is enjoying his rise in the entertainment industry

The influencer and musician landed a role in Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza as General GTZ from the group Chiskop

Lindo is also the choreographer for the biopic and got to show off his dancing skills

Lindo Sithole will appear as General GTZ in 'Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza'. Images: pixel_65, _anteye

Source: Instagram

Lindo Sithole is living one of his dreams since making his big acting break as a cast member in Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza premiering on 16 August. Baba ka Valdo will be acting as part of the Kwaito group, Chiskop, as his favourite member, General GTZ.

Lindo is excited over his new role

The popular influencer shared the news on his social media pages, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

He has also shared some behind-the-scenes content to give viewers a feel of what's to come in the upcoming biopic.

"What a great honour to be part of this amazing production."

Lindo's dream come true

Briefly News recently covered online responses to Wiseman Mncube's portrayal of Mandoza in the upcoming film.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Lindo revealed that the production initially needed a choreographer but were so blown away by his skills that they gave him a role.

He shared that he relates with General GTZ because of the similar experiences he went through coming into the music industry.

"There are stuff that the guys did in the show that showed me my own mistakes in the music space when I was signed by DJ Cleo under 'The Teddy Bears' group."

Lindo is a multi-talented individual

Lindo first caught people's attention as part of The Teddy Bears, a Kwaito group signed to DJ Cleo before going solo. Years later, Lindo became internet-famous by sharing hilarious videos of himself and his 8-year-old son, Valdo.

He is a dancer and talented soccer player. Lindo is also a musician; he goes by Lin Dough and has had his songs chanted while performing on stage.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree

Briefly News previously covered Valdo's rise to internet stardom. Since making comedic skits with his dad, Valdo has secured paid collaborations with brands such as Milky Lane and CottonOn Kids.

He is also a musician in his own right and released his debut song, Ntwana Ntwana, with his dad.

Source: Briefly News