Nonkululeko Dlamini motivated many aspiring doctors and pharmacists when she revealed she had clinched her medical degree

Mzansi can't get enough of Ms Dlamini's success and they called on her to share details of how she reached that level of academic success

The ex-pharmacist and now doctor has worked at several local hospitals as well as the Clicks Group

Nonkululeko Dlamini made Mzansi proud when she clinched her medical degree. Image: Nonkululeko Dlamini/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Nonkululeko Dlamini received massive love from Mzansi when she clinched her medical degree. Tweeps reacted with admiration, praising Dlamini for following her life’s passion.

Ms Dlamini, who is also a qualified pharmacist, graduated with a degree in pharmacy from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2014 and completed her medical degree at Wits University last year.

Ms Dlamini’s work history reads like a dream. She worked as a pharmacist’s intern at GS Crookes Hospital in 2015 and a pharmacist at Greytown Hospital as well as the Clicks Group.

Over the last year, she has completed her medical internship at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi.

One social media user said:

“Congratulations on becoming a doctor. You are an achiever & this must be a very proud moment for you as it is for your family, friends & the MSC. Your hard work has finally paid off & as you savour this moment, we wish that prosperity follows you in everything that you do.”

Another person reacted:

“A friend who did Pharmacy Studies at Wits has been reminiscing about going to med school and I sent him a screenshot of this tweet. Congratulations and you are inspiring others.”

Ms Dlamini responded with an encouraging:

“They must go for it.”

Another user said:

“Well done... Now you will be writing prescription for patients no longer handing out prescription.”

A student who is currently their pharmacy studies, reacted:

“Congratulations to you! I am a pharmacy student who just completed my final year. The ultimate dream has always been to study medicine and be a doctor. I am beyond inspired and I would like to hear more about your story.”

SA inspired by stunning healthcare professional who owns a pharmacy

Briefly News also reported on how some people work their entire lives without realising their purpose while others manage to achieve their dreams at a young age.

Nontobeko Nzama is one young lady who has proven that hard work pays off. Not only did she graduate as a pharmacist, she also works for herself.

The stunning young medical professional owns her own pharmacy in KwaZulu-Natal. Her story was shared on Twitter by entrepreneur Siyanda Calvin Ntenga, who goes by the handle @Ntenga3ZN. He captioned the post:

"Meet Nontobeko Nzama, a healthcare practitioner specialising as a pharmacist and owner of Edemed Pharmacy based in Pietermaritzburg, KZN. Her pharmacy is known for offering great healthcare support and best service."

Nontobeko Nzama has the beauty and the brains - she owns her own pharmacy in KwaZulu-Natal where she works as a medical practitioner.

