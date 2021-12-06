Dr Thabang Tooi received widespread praise from social media users after he shared his latest academic achievement

The University of Cape Town graduate is committed to healing the sick, elderly and vulnerable in our society

Dr Thabang Tooi’s hard work and determination have paid off and he is set to revolutionise the field of neurosurgery

Dr Thabang Tooi took to social media to share his latest academic achievement - he is set to become a neurosurgeon.

Source: Twitter

Dr Thabang Tooi is set to become one of South Africa’s top neurosurgeons. The University of Cape Town graduate, who holds a MBChB degree, took to social media to share his academic success.

"Let me also take this opportunity to reintroduce myself. I am Dr Thabang Tooi MBChB (Cu/UCT), your future Neurosurgeon," he wrote.

@ZiaMRehman reacted:

"In healthcare. May you fly on the wings of success. May Allah bless you immensely with success in this world and the next. May Allah make you an instrument to heal all who seek your help. May you adhere to your own African medical oath in your tongue. All the best uDokotela."

@yann_leyka said:

"Congratulations Doc. I hope that it’s everything you ever dreamed that it would be and more."

@magembi also reacted:

"Congratulations Dr Tooi. You fought a good fight. Welcome to the noble profession."

Dr Tooi says his passion in life is helping people and saving lives

He attended Itshupeng Secondary School before pursuing his medical degree at the UCT in 2014. Dr Tooi said a notable achievement is being the youngest member of his RCL and that he ranked in the Top 5 of his class throughout his high school career.

On his experience of working as a personal assistant to a doctor at Schweizer-Reneke District Hospital in December 2013, he said:

"It was really amazing and motivating and inspired me to become a healthcare professional. Saving lives is the best thing one can do. Seeing people come to the hospital near their death bed and then walking out healthy and strong really completes me."

