A South African man took to Twitter to share the amazing news that he has purchased a stunning second home

@Marcelllomj did reveal that 2021 has been a challenging year for him but despite this, he is grateful for all he has

Peeps rushed to his replies section to shower him with congratulatory messages and many shared dreams that they wished to own a home as well

@Marcelllomj had Mzansi feeling all kinds of proud. The South African man recently revealed that he purchased a second home. His achievement is definitely an amazing feat to be celebrated as tons of people across the globe are battling financially due to the global pandemic.

He shared four images of his new home on Twitter with three of the snaps featuring him standing in front of it, smiling from ear to ear. He shared the post on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday morning, it had already gained over 1 700 likes.

@Marcelllomj also shared a follow-up tweet about how challenging this year has been for him, adding that despite this, it has been a good year.

Briefly News compiled a few of the top comments left under his post:

Referring to his caption, @kgopotso_africa wrote:

"Can’t you get upset again and offer me something nyana groetman?"

@LuckyEvansCeo said:

"Nice life problems. Enjoy."

@Masaku_01 shared:

"Very therapeutic."

@NhlanhlaSompss responded with:

"At least you didn’t get upset and sell your first one… I’m happy you get upset like this."

@mattanoia tweeted:

"I'm tryna be this upset next year."

@DrPhomolo added:

"Boys with mansions are beautiful."

