A local man shared the news that he is now a homeowner and just moved into his new place in East London

He shared three snaps of his new home and South Africans were beyond proud of him and his accomplishment

Identified as Leta, the Saffa man's replies section on Twitter was packed with South Africans showering him with love

Purchasing or building a new home is a feat that only few can dream of, but Leta (@tabile_tatana on Twitter) made that dream a reality for himself. Sharing snaps on Twitter, the new homeowner revealed that he is moving in already.

With cars and a moving vehicle in the way, it's a bit difficult to view the full glory of his house. Nevertheless, Saffas are beyond proud of his achievement and have been showering him with congratulatory messages online.

Leta's post gained over 2 400 likes on the bluebird app as peeps all around Mzansi shared love and advice in his replies section.

Man celebrates becoming a homeowner and Mzansi is beyond proud of him. Image: @tabile_tatana

Source: Twitter

Check his tweet out below:

Read some of the comments left below:

@UThabo_Mkhizee asked:

"When is the house warming party??"

@malumzskhulu shared:

"Congratulations Tata."

@SengaiTimothy responded with:

"This is wonderful. Congratulations."

@Ncumie_S shared:

"Hello, there homeowner... Congratulations."

@MathekgaBino tweeted:

"Congratulations on this huge accomplishment."

@KhayelitshaE added:

"Congratulations! You are winning. We are motivated."

Woman's stunning new home amazes and inspires Mzansi: "Trust the process"

Previously, Briefly News reported that @XolieBae made Mzansi proud as she just finished building her home. She shared before and after snaps of her crib, which started off as a corrugated iron dwelling. Her modern designed home with a mixed tile roof looks stunning.

She excitedly shared snaps of her new abode on Twitter and peeps are proud beyond belief. @XolieBae's house is sleek and picturesque. The outside wall is wonderfully adorned with neatly trimmed shrubs closed in by angled bricks.

The images she posted gained over 1 500 on the bluebird app since she uploaded them.

New job, new home, new beginnings: Young lady celebrates massive wins in 1 month

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young lady by the name of Nolwazi Dlomo is doing the thangs in life. On 2 November, the stunner revealed that she was starting a new job. Fast forward to 25 November and she's got a new home!

Nolwazi's success was shared separately as she marks the big and small milestones in her life. Sealing the deal on a new home is a massive step and peeps cannot stop congratulating Nolwazi for taking it.

Her post about landing a job gained over 11 000 likes while her post about her new home gained over 3 000 likes.

Source: Briefly.co.za