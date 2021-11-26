New Job, New Home, New Beginnings: Young Lady Celebrates Massive Wins in 1 Month
- Young Nolwazi Dlomo is making big moves in life as she just landed a job and managed to seal the deal on a new home
- Nolwazi shared a post on social media in early November about her new job and this week shared a post about her new home
- Peeps were proud, impressed and happy as they celebrated her wins in the replies section under her post
A young lady by the name of Nolwazi Dlomo is doing the thangs in life. On 2 November, the stunner revealed that she was starting a new job. Fast forward to 25 November and she's got a new home!
Nolwazi's success was shared separately as she marks the big and small milestones in her life. Sealing the deal on a new home is a massive step and peeps cannot stop congratulating Nolwazi for taking it.
Her post about landing a job gained over 11 000 likes while her post about her new home gained over 3 000 likes.
Check out her first post with some comments below:
@BlaqRose_G said:
"Good luck babe."
@MathekgaBino shared:
"Congratulations and good luck..."
@Khulanolwazi responded with:
"Congratulations wishing you all the best."
Below is her post about her new home with some replies:
@4our_32 tweeted:
"Congrats, just saw your post on the 2nd of Nov!! S'bonge!!"
@lukhele_alicia wrote:
"Congratulations sis. You are destined for greatness."
@lwandleduma79 added:
"Well done little sister have happy stays in your new place."
