Young Nolwazi Dlomo is making big moves in life as she just landed a job and managed to seal the deal on a new home

Nolwazi shared a post on social media in early November about her new job and this week shared a post about her new home

Peeps were proud, impressed and happy as they celebrated her wins in the replies section under her post

A young lady by the name of Nolwazi Dlomo is doing the thangs in life. On 2 November, the stunner revealed that she was starting a new job. Fast forward to 25 November and she's got a new home!

Nolwazi's success was shared separately as she marks the big and small milestones in her life. Sealing the deal on a new home is a massive step and peeps cannot stop congratulating Nolwazi for taking it.

Her post about landing a job gained over 11 000 likes while her post about her new home gained over 3 000 likes.

This young lady inspired Mzansi after landing a job and getting a new home all in a month. Image: @DlomoNolwazi

Source: Twitter

Check out her first post with some comments below:

@BlaqRose_G said:

"Good luck babe."

@MathekgaBino shared:

"Congratulations and good luck..."

@Khulanolwazi responded with:

"Congratulations wishing you all the best."

Below is her post about her new home with some replies:

@4our_32 tweeted:

"Congrats, just saw your post on the 2nd of Nov!! S'bonge!!"

@lukhele_alicia wrote:

"Congratulations sis. You are destined for greatness."

@lwandleduma79 added:

"Well done little sister have happy stays in your new place."

