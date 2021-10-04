Tutor, Maurice Kleamwood, recently showed-off his new home to his 1k followers on Twitter

Maurice's followers had nothing but love for the young man and sent him congratulatory messages

The young man is the owner of a tutoring company that provides lessons for high school children in a number of subjects such as math, accounting and Zulu.

Maurice Kleamwood, the founder of tutoring company, Oakmont Tutoring, has let his social media followers know of his latest milestone.

Maurice is loving his new crib and now his social media followers feel the same. Image: Maurice Kleamwood/Twitter

The young man has recently bought a new home and shared the good news on Twitter where he has over 1000 followers.

Maurice captioned the post:

"It’s been a lovely day."

He then went on to post an image of himself sitting on the lounge floor as well as a mandatory selfie.

Take a look for yourself:

The post is receiving big love on social media with close to 3000 likes in under two days and the comment section shows that Maurice has a good bunch of followers who are celebrating the news with him.

Supportive comments

@LWA7IM:

"Congratulations Maurice, to new beginnings."

@BroganRamara:

"Best feeling. Congratulations."

@SamkeloManyathi:

"Well done bro."

@nyiko1200:

"Yohhhhh."

@esihle_ndima:

"Congratulations."

Proud man shares cool then & now snaps of his crib, Mzansi impressed

In another proud home story, Briefly News reported on Twitter user, @kNtwanano, who took to social media and flexed a few incredible "then & now" snaps of his bachelor pad.

He shared some really inspirational snaps on Twitter which got other homeowners thinking about redecorating.

"Where I start vs how far I got! Still not there but small progress counts!" he captioned the inspiring post.

Stunning home makeover

The humble young man definitely has an amazing eye for interior design, decorating his new pad to look like something out of a 1970's film. The retro aesthetic features fluffy throw pillows, funky bar stools and yellow lights under the countertops that really make the room seem perfect for a little disco party.

Social media reactions

Of course, social media users were left dazzled by the homeowner who once started from simple beginnings. The stunning transformation definitely had a few people thinking about their own home redecoration.

Check out some of the comments below:

@EvEy_Mo said:

"It even looks bigger for some reason. Highly inspired. Moved into mine beginning and the lounge is empty empty empty. But my plans will materialize soon."

@tlhogimcfenty said:

"Omg, definitely not from Midrand"

@ms_nani_afrika said:

"I’m still stuck on frame 1."

@maLindiCoza said:

"Love the kitchen chairs please plug me... Where did you get it?"

