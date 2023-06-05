Young Lady Recycles Old Car Tyre Into Beautiful Furniture, Puts Cushion, Her Video Amazes Many
- A talented lady has got massive reactions online after she demonstrated how she turned an old tyre into a good chair
- The lady, with the assistance of her team, repainted the tyre before making it fit and comfortable with a backrest
- After concluding the recycling, the lady sat on the chair like a queen as people praised her on TikTok
A lady has got many people talking about her recycling skill as she converted an abandoned car tyre into a beautiful piece of furniture.
At the beginning of the video she shared, the lady (@consolita_design) made cuts into the tyre. After that was done, she painted it to make the tyre look shiny and darker.
Lady recycles old tyre
She made a stand for it before cushioning the tyre up with foams. The talented lady gave the tyre a backrest and a small space to keep things.
People in her video's comment section expressed amazement, as some wanted to know if the chair would not be too heavy.
Watch the video below:
Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:
elladavina5 said:
"Nice but won’t it be too heavy."
Mbah Jnr5 said:
"Keep it up dear."
feliciatunde said:
"Wow beautiful God bless you well done dear you are doing the great job."
omodano said:
"Beautiful! this lady no need urgent 2k atall."
Home decor@Brie said:
"Beautiful May God bless your hands."
MADAME VIOLAINE said:
"Hello, do you have a website where you can find the public prices of your achievements? You are in Togo if I understood correctly, is that it?"
Films Tiktok said:
"Wow even the great creators have never thought of that bravo guys."
fredericokanga said:
"Respect I validate you strong woman of value."
