Young, Famous and African reality stars Nadia Nakai and Zari Hassan recently linked up in Lusaka

The ladies got off on the wrong foot in the show and caused some awkward moments, all over a man

Now, Nadia and Zari appear to have left their differences behind them and are seemingly on good terms, if their pics are anything to go by

'Young, Famous and African's Nadia Nakai and Zari Hassan linked up in Lusaka for food and drinks. Images: nadianakai, zarithebosslady

Rapper Nadia Nakai recently shared snaps from her boozy Lusaka brunch with socialite and fellow Young, Famous and African cast member, Zari Hassan. Fans couldn't help but wonder if the ladies have buried the hatchet or are, in fact, on set for another YFA season.

funase_mak said he wants to see more:

"Definitely an episode for 'Young, Rich and Famous', can’t wait!"

Nadia and Zari connected over good food and drinks

In some photos posted on her Instagram page, Nadia served looks in Lusaka, where she donned a bright pink mesh dress to soak up the warm sun.

Zari made an appearance in one of the snaps looking stunning in a sparkling white dress. The ladies shared a picture and a delicious-looking meal over wine served by a shirtless male model.

What happened on Young, Famous and African

The ladies weren't the best of friends at the beginning while on set. In one episode, Nadia was openly flirting with Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platinumz, who happens to be Zari's baby daddy.

Although the two had been long separated, Zari created a tense moment as she walked in and stole everyone's attention.

Nadia Nakai adds a new award to her collection

In a recent report, Briefly News shared that Nadia Nakai was crowned Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the Basadi in Music Awards. Bragga posted the awesome news on her Instagram page, thanking the organisers and all her loyal fans for the prestigious award.

"I'm so grateful. Really sad I couldn’t be there tonight! Love y’all!"

