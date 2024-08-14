The young Grammy award-winner Tyla has something to celebrate on social media as she made another career milestone

The 22-year-old singer made it to the former president of America Barack Obama's Summer 2024 playlist with her hit song Jump

Barack Obama posted the list of his Summer 2024 playlist on his Twitter (X) page

The South African singer Tyla has been breaking records left, right, and centre in the music industry both locally and globally without fail, and she continues to do so.

Tyla's song Jump makes it to Barack Obama's summer 2024 playlist

The 22-year-old pop amapiano star Tyla has been cashing in cheques, bagging awards and reaching her career milestones since her ground-breaking debut to the industry with her popular song Water, which broke many records and placed her name on top of the list globally.

Recently, the Water hitmaker reached a career milestone and plastered her name in one of the most prominent playlists. Tyla's latest hit song, Jump, made it to former American President Barack Obama's Summer 2024 playlist, along with other international artists.

Obama posted the playlist on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!"

Tyla bags Basadi In Music Award (BIMA) awards

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News reported that the global singer Tyla was one of the biggest winners at the Basadi In Music Awards, which took place on Saturday, 10 August 2024, at the Johannesburg Theatre.

Her viral song, Water, won Song Of The Year and Highest Airplay. Although the singer has not acknowledged these awards on her social media platforms, her fans quickly congratulated her. Another singer to win was Naledi Aphiwe, who won Afro-Pop Artist of the Year.

