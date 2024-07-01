Tyla Does Traditional Zulu Dance on BET Awards Stage, Mzansi Reacts: “Someone Call Shaka Zulu”
- Fans said King Shaka Zulu would have been proud after Tyla did a traditional Zulu dance at the BET Awards
- The singer is coming from an amazing win at the prestigious event, and her performance left Mzansi feeling giddy
- South African supporters showed love to Tyla, and said she was showing off her Zulu side
Tyla celebrated her first BET Awards win with an electrifying performance that included a traditional Zulu dance; what the heck?
Tyla performs at the BET Awards
Coming from a double win at the recent BET Awards, Tyla gave viewers and the audience a show to remember when she hit the stage.
Dressed in another one of her signature outfits, the singer and her dancers had fans all around the world excited to see her on stage. But it was a specific moment during the show that resonated with many South Africans.
Twitter (X) user Lala_CelesteM shared a short clip from Tyla's performance, in which she and her dancers did the Ukusina dance on stage.
Having recently clarified outrage about her race, it's apparent that the Water hitmaker's performance was to pay homage to South Africa, from the outfits to the stage props and, of course, her slick dance moves:
Mzansi raves over Tyla's performance
South Africans feel seen and represented, and love how Tyla takes a little bit of South Ah wherever she goes:
strawberryrhode said:
"Her Zulu side was coming out!"
SiyaMngonyama1 joked:
"Someone call Shaka Zulu!"
Aisha_Mhlanga cheered Tyla on:
"Khuphuka lapho, Tyla!"
lindo_ncasana said:
"Where's the full performance, you guys? Are we in KZN now? Tyla, what the heck?"
esihle_d hyped Tyla up:
"Kuphuka ntombi yakwaSeethal!"
AtiredXolisa wrote:
"The Zulu in her kicked in."
Makhadzi bags BET award
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions after Makhadzi won her first BET Award.
The Limpopo singer collapsed after receiving the news, which showed just how overwhelmed she was, and her supporters affirmed that she was deserving of the win:
SirBrayneZA said:
"Congratulations, Makhadzi, you really deserve it. All the hard work and consistency are paying off."
