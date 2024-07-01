Makhadzi recently set social media on fire with pictures of her in a traditional Venda outfit

Her steamy look, featuring a colourful skirt, apron, and beads, divided opinions on social media, with some praising her confidence and others criticising her attire

Fans and critics shared mixed reactions, with some expressing pride in her embracing her roots and others likening her to Zodwa Wabantu

Award-winning South African singer and dancer Makhadzi is a proud Venda girl. The star recently set social media on fire with stream pictures of her traditional look.

Makhadzi set social media on fire with her saucy traditional attire. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi stuns in hot Venda outfit

Makhadzi is the Venda queen she thinks she is. The star, making headlines after her historic BET Award win, caused a stir when she shared a hot picture in a Venda outfit.

Taking to her social media timeline, the Ghanama hitmaker left little to the imagination with her picture. In the picture, Makhadzi rocked nothing but a colourful traditional skirt and apron. She also wore beads around her neck.

Makhadzi's steamy traditional look divides Mzansi

The singer's look set tongues wagging on social media. Some users said she should dress appropriately, while others hailed her for embracing her Venda roots.

@PovertykillerB said:

"Nda! Make us proud, Khadzi."

@James_Makhele wrote:

"Kore u moeeng oa ho re seduce this week wena Makhadzi... U motle ruri, and your confidence is up there. Lot of ladies should be inspired."

@ml_kgatla commented:

"Well done, Khazi, keep on doing a great job and pay ur workmates; unlike King ... He's losing support cuz of greed."

@Frankmashkovv added:

"Low key Zodwa."

@StreetGangBla said:

"Is not make sure."

@Nozipho522 commented:

"Our gone girl, we are so proud of you "

Makhadzi stuns with cute outfit in London

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning South African musician Makhadzi is slowly becoming a fashion icon. The star has been serving looks, and fans are impressed with her stylist.

We all know Makhadzi is now an international girlie. The singer has been globetrotting, performing in countries like Canada and the USA. She has also performed in African countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

