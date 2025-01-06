Baby Cele couldn't wait to share the news of her marriage with her loyal supporters

The actress sparked mixed reactions after posting a picture wearing the classic makoti attire

While many fans congratulated her, other netizens were curious to know about Baby Cele's past marriages

Baby Cele seemingly confirmed reports that she got married. Images: babycele_.

Source: Instagram

It looks like Baby Cele is officially off the market after recently posing in makoti attire, alluding to having gotten married.

Baby Cele flaunts marriage glow

It looks like another celeb found love in 2024, and we're here for it!

Former Uzalo actress, Baby Cele, shared pictures wearing makoti attire and seemingly confirmed the reports that she got married.

She posed in front of a van, wearing a blue skirt, a matching blanket with a headwrap, a look typically worn by new brides following lobola negotiations.

This comes after Briefly News reported on the beautiful ceremony Baby Cele and her alleged hubby held in December 2024, and she decided to walk down memory lane to the special celebration:

Mzansi reacts to Baby Cele's picture

Netizens congratulated the actress on her marriage:

Setlha7 said:

"Congratulations to Baby, and all the best in her new marriage journey."

thapelo28137602 encouraged:

"Don't throw in the towel yet, ladies. You can see that it's still possible even when you're older."

Pinchedcheeks posted:

"She’s blessed with marriage, just like Masechaba."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at Baby Cele for tying the knot again after three failed marriages.

Another star who faced criticism for giving marriage another shot was Masechaba Ndlovu, who recently married her partner.

LwaziIsMyName trolled:

"She and Lebo M are the same person."

Saltiesunmasked asked:

"How many times will she get married?"

Mosilahead was curious:

"How much is she making after divorcing the husbands? She must be running some kind of a marriage/ divorce scam."

