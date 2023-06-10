A cute girl went TikTok viral when her father made a plan to prevent any tears from her in the store

The toddler wanted things in different aisles, and she simply started putting the product in the trolley

Online users were amused seeing how the kid did not realise that the dad was making sure his grocery bill would remain on budget

An adorable video of a child during a shopping trip was a hit. The TikTok video shows parents how they can fool their children into thinking they are buying what they want.

The hilarious clip of the child’s “shopping” got thousands of likes. TikTok users commented that the dad was a genius for his tactic to avoid her getting upset.

How can parents prevent children from throwing tantrum over things in supermarket?

A video by @cardoafrika shows a father shopping with his child. The little kid desired many things and put them in the shopping cart. The parent removed them without her noticing. Watch the kid go back and forth in the video, thinking she is getting many items:

SA applauds man in TikTok video for outsmarting daughter

People to love see parenting conundrums, and this one was amazing as the dad avoided drama in the shop. Netizens had funny comments about how the child thought she was getting everything she put in the shopping cart.

Mophethi Mabeba commented:

"This is how trust issues start."

Ttshego.S said:

"It’s the serious face for me , she’s like we’re definitely getting all of them."

Skepter added:

"The sure sure."

Anelisa commented:

"My daughter would get home and ask for all the things she put in the trolley."

zana applauded:

"This is really actually clever rather than just fighting with them and tantrums."

