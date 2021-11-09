At a media conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced his concerns with Eskom and loadshedding

The president admitted that the state of electricity generation and distribution in South Africa keeps him awake at night

Rampahosa suggested that introducing competition into the energy sector might be a solution to current problems facing Eskom

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed concerns regarding stage 4 loadshedding during an ANC press briefing in Soweto.

It seems it is not only regular South Africans who are worried about recent power outages and issues facing Eskom, but the president also struggles to sleep at night due to electricity concerns.

"If there is anything that keeps me awake at night, it is Eskom and electricity generation," said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits he lies awake at night worrying about Eskom and loadshedding. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's view on fixing Eskom problems

Ramaphosa said that the Eskom issues are not easy to solve and therefore he can not commit to a timeframe by when there will be no need for loadshedding, News24 reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, he assured people that the government is working on the issue and wants to see it resolved. Ramaphosa said that Eskom's main problem is that it is the sole power generator in South Africa.

According to IOL, Ramaphosa believes a restructuring of Eskom is necessary to move forward. He also mentioned that instead of continuing to grant Eskom the monopoly on electricity generation there should be competitors in the sector.

Reactions to Ramaphosa's sleepless nights

@LindaniVezi1 said:

"Everyone could have figured this back in 2010. I’m shocked that it’s actually keeping him up at night."

@ColinDovey believes

"There is ONE "quick-fix" he can tell all municipalities to address immediately...people should be should be subsidised to put Sun collectors on their roofs....and excess can be channeled back into grid ."

@Gem_Missy asked:

"But isn't Eskom our single generator of electricity because of the government?"

@Motherboarddoc1 said:

"Probably sleeping as we speak. Dont trust him at all."

Mzansi would rather have permanent loadshedding stage 2 than stage 4 randomly

Yesterday Briefly News reported that South Africans are fed up with the planned rolling blackouts being implemented by Eskom. On Monday, 8 November, the power utility announced that South Africa would be moving to Stage 4 loadshedding.

Eskom had previously announced that the country would be on Stage 2 until Saturday 13, November, however, further breakdowns have prompted more severe measures to be put into place.

Eskom stated that Stage 4 loadshedding is necessary for the generation of electricity and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Source: Briefly.co.za