The South African Federation of Trade Unions's general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, believes there is a plan to privatise Eskom

He implicated Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in his claims but De Ruyter says that Vavi is spreading false rumours

Loadshedding continues to negatively affect South Africans, particularly matrics who re writing their final exams

PRETORIA - Zwelinzima Vavi, the general secretary of SAFTU, has accused Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter of trying to push for privatisation of the utility. De Ruyter has denied Vavi's claim and called it a "wild conspiracy."

On Monday, loadshedding was increased from Stage 2 to Stage 4 and South Africans were only alerted to this change a half an hour before it took effect.

De Ruyter and his employees have been bombarded by questions as loadshedding continues, Times Live reports. South Africans are upset as it negatively affects business profits and productivity.

Zwelinzima Vavi believes Andre de Ruyter has plans to privatise Eskom.

The impact of loadshedding on matric exams

Matric learners are currently writing their final exams. Ongoing loadshedding has hampered their ability to study.

Due to this, SAFTU has demanded that Eskom suspend loadshedding until the exams are complete, according to IOL.

Another thorn in SAFTU's side is that there was no loadshedding during the recent local government election, which the union sees as a sign that the ANC prioritises its own interests over those of students.

South Africa reacts to Eskom drama

@AkhaniHlubi believes:

"It's the truth. They want to privatise it."

@Hilton85139425 asked:

"Who do you think owns the coal?"

@selborn_ said:

"If not privatising Eskom than brake it into small pieces that each municipality get to generate its own electricity... like what they're doing with water and sanitation."

@muzi_raseroka shared:

"You know what annoys me is that everyone can see what @CyrilRamaphosathrough Pravin Gordhan and Andre Deryte is doing to Eskom. Deliberately crippling ESKOM to sell it to their buddies but nobody is doing anything to stop this."

Black Business Council wants Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to step down

Yesterday Briefly News reported on Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter being called on to step down from his position as rolling blackouts continue to plague South Africans.

The Black Business Council (BBC) is also calling on the Eskom board of directors to vacate their positions because of their failure to solve the loadshedding crisis.

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says the organisation was excited when De Ruyter was appointed to oversee the state-owned power utility; however, two years later, the organisation can see that nothing has changed and rolling blackouts have only increased.

Source: Briefly.co.za