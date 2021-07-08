LOL: “Thixo Wase George Koch”, Throwback to the JZ Video That Got SA in Stitches

The former president, Jacob Zuma, has a well-documented history of getting South Africans to fall off their chairs in hysterics

Videos of him giving speeches at party rallies or in parliament, which many consider funny, are strewn all across social media as people continue to bite into them

One such video has surfaced, less than 24-hours after his incarceration in prison, and social media users are having fun with it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former president Jacob Zuma has endeared as the subject of many laughs, memes and cartoon sketches in Mzansi over the course of many years.

His antics got many falling over their chairs, members of parliament included, even when the most serious issues were being unpacked.

A throwback video to the time JZ gave a hilarious speech in parliament has recently surfaced on social media. Image: Rodger Bosch/ AFP, Nasief Manie/ Foto24.

Source: Getty Images

A social media user has taken to reviving an old video of the former president bedazzling his politician colleagues during one such parliamentary sitting. South Africans at large, at the time, reacted in hysterics.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The mood has not changed despite Zuma's incarceration on Thursday.

The former president was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after he handed himself over to authorities an hour before the deadline for his arrest was executed at his Nkandla homestead at midnight the previous day.

Zuma's #Nkandla, "Thixo wase George Koch" throwback tears SA up all over again

The video of Zuma's "Nkandla", "Thixo wase George Koch" by @LwandileZA has garnered nearly 200 000 viewers almost 24-hours after it was posted on Twitter. Many users flooded the comments section with a mixture of sarcastic and satirical comments of their own.

Briefly News looks at some of the funniest comments below.

@uphumeh said:

"So nobody is going to pay attention to the sign language interpreter cracking up in the corner?"

@AlfieForTheWin wrote:

"The most charismatic man in South Africa."

@misleadingkiki commented:

"That eye roll! Mara (but) we've never been serious as a country mara."

@LonaBanga2 added:

"Lmao. Umsholozi deserves to be free; he was supposed to stay as president, I'm sorry."

@Fuegooox3 joked:

"Bruh, even the sign language dude was laughing."

Lol: Hilarious video shows pupil stopping to bust a move but he’s late for school

It seems yet another tedious school day can't rain on one little boy's parade as he hilariously dances through the streets of his township on his way to school.

The short clip, Briefly News reported previously, was shared by Twitter user @NkosinatiMagwa, who certainly couldn't get enough of the jiving boy.

"That time he's late for school, not bothered at all," he captioned the viral post, along with several laughing face emojis.

In the video, the boy appears to be minding his own business until a car – playing a local banger – approaches him from the opposite direction before stopping momentarily and then driving past him.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za