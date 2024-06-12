Talks among political parties are continuing this week as negotiations and deliberations around a national unity government progress

Several contentious issues have arisen, including a supposed push by some African National Congress Youth Congress (ANCYL) members for a separate bloc

Netizens took to the timeline to assess the political situation after ANCYL president Collen Malatji hit out at some party members

ANCYL president Collen Malatji has lambasted an apparent push by some for a 'black-only bloc' amid coalition talks. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Political parties are earnestly continuing round-table discussions amid unprecedented talks of a government of national unity in South Africa.

However, these have not been without a few hiccups — or ruffling of feathers.

Drama was the order of the day within the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) camp as its president, Collen Malatji, hit out at unnamed party members.

TimesLive reported that Malatji said some members were pushing for a “black-only bloc” as unity formation talks with the Democratic Alliance (DA) moved forward.

Preconceived 'racist' party notion

The talks with the official opposition, he said, resulted because the DA was "not racist".

“Those [protesting], saying the DA is a racist political party, come across as [insinuating] we must build a black-only bloc," Malatji said.

"[But] the ANC doesn't stand for that," he said in an earlier SABC News interview."

On Thursday last week, ANC members in Johannesburg picketed outside the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Their use of the hashtag "NotWithTheDA" during the demonstration led Malatji to believe the MK Party, the new kids on the block, influenced the push against talks with the DA.

Thuthukile, former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, formed part of the protesting group.

Malatji said anyone who didn't buy into the ANC's "nonracial character" should leave the party.

Malatji 'rant' has Saffas warming up the comments

@Takalan18858576 aired:

"This one is a sellout."

@JackieMkeeze wrote:

"The same arrogance that saw the party loose voters to 40%. Remind that fool Collen that come LG elections, it will be a blood bath at the polls until ANC sees itself at 13%."

@AdvdaliB offered:

"Natives must beware of true patriotic thinkers who absconded the noble civic duty/ activism because they inadvertently provided a vacuum, which is now littered with pliable stooges who sing to appease European settler-racists resuscitating apartheid! #Sellouts"

