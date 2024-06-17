Thinah Zungu and his wife, Zama Zungu, celebrated Youth Day by dressing up in youth-inspired outfits

The fits resembled old school uniforms to commemorate Youth Day on Sunday, 16 June 2024

Zungu's caption confused people as he referred to Zama Zungu as his girlfriend instead of his wife

The Zungus looked dapper in their Youth Day-inspired outfits as they celebrated the holiday.

Thinah Zunga and his wife, Zama Zungu, dressed up in youthful outfits to celebrate Youth Day. Image: @thinahzungu

Gospel singer Thinah Zungu and wife Zama show off Youth Day outfits

Thinah Zungu and his lovely wife, Zama Zungu, stepped out in style to celebrate Youth Day. The couple resembled school-going children with their school uniform-like outfits.

The singer posted a photo of him and Zama on Instagram with the caption: "16 June with my girlfriend.

Their clothes commemorated Youth Day, which took place on Sunday, 16 June 2024.

Is Thinah Zungu married?

The Ujesu' Fikekuseni hitmaker confused people by referring to Zama Zungu as his girlfriend instead of his wife.

The gossip page @MDNnewss went with that angle, and people quickly corrected them.

Commenting under the posts, this is what some people said:

nolwazim joked:

"Estezi Secondary."

u_nokwazi gushed:

"You guys look so beautiful, you and your girlfriend."

bigerriks said:

"I am so happy to have come across your page @thinahzungu . I am a Nigerian & I love your works. #Ntate is one of my favorite. God bless you & keep inspiring the world sir."

Marcus added:

"HeadBoy and Headgirl."

manellyneli lauded:

"It is so good to see you guys; God is good all the time, and all the time, he is good."

mthshalimthoko corrected:

"He is married to Zama Mtshali, why are you calling her his girlfriend."

Thinah Zungu's shared housebreaking incident

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thinah Zungu's house was broken into. He shared that one of the armed robbers who broke into his home made him and his family feel safe.

Zungu stated that the robber returned their passports and his son's phone and even apologised and asked for prayers before leaving. Despite losing valuables worth half a million rands, Zungu noted that this particular robber saved his family's life.

