Thinah Zungu Details House-Breaking Incident, Says One of the Robbers Was Kind to Him and His Family
- Thinah Zungu shared that one of the armed robbers who broke into his home made him and his family feel safe during the ordeal
- According to Zungu, the robber returned their passports and his son's phone and even apologised and asked for prayers before leaving
- Despite losing valuables worth half a million rands, Zungu noted that this particular robber saved his family's life
Gospel singer Thinah Zungu has opened up about the house-breaking incident at his home that saw him losing valuables worth thousands. He said one of the robbers saved his life.
Thinah Zungu on being helped by the robbers in his home
Musician Thinah Zungu surprised many when he shared that one of the armed robbers at his house made him feel safe during the ordeal. Per the reports on social media, armed robbers got into the star's home and robbed them for two hours.
According to The South African, Zungu said there was one thug who made him and his family feel safe during the ordeal. He noted that he panicked each time the man left the house to go to the car.
Zungu also shared that the robber even agreed to give him back his family's passports, which were in the car, and gave Ndumiso his phone back. He said:
"I was able to ask him to give us our passports (which were in the car) because we would need them soon."
Thinah Zungu says the robber apologised
It seems that the robber regretted robbing the singer's house. He reportedly apologised to the star and asked for prayers before leaving the house.
Zungu said although he lost property worth half a million rands, that robber was his favourite, and he saved his family's life.
Source: Briefly News
