It's alleged that Mihlali Ndamase's rumoured Zimbabwean bae, Wicknell Chivayo, gifted his friend a Rolls Royce Ghost

The businessman has been hogging Mzansi headlines after it was reported that he's Mihlali's new man

Netizens were suspicious of Chivayo's gift and questioned whether it was gifted from the goodness of his heart, or he was avoiding some trouble

Wicknell Chivayo is said to have gifted his friend a Rolls Royce Ghost worth over R5 million. The Zimbabwean businessman, who was rumoured to be dating Mihlali Ndamase, posted a video flaunting the car and fueled suspicion.

Mihlali Ndamase's alleged bae gifts friend Rolls Royce

While Mihlali Ndamase is living her best life on vacation in America, her rumoured bae, Wicknell Chivayo, is topping trends in South Africa.

The pair were said to be involved, and despite both having blasted the rumours, Chivayo's name has now found its way to Mzansi's social media over his lavish lifestyle.

In a Twitter (X) post by crimewatchzw, the Zim tycoon has reportedly gifted his best friend, Scott Sakupwanya, his old Rolls Royce Ghost valued at over R5 million. This after Chivayo bought the Rolls Royce Spectre worth R10 million.

Chivayo shared a video of the handover on his Instagram story, saying his gift was to bless others, and congratulated Scott on his new wheels.

According to RoadRunner Auto Transport's Marc Philips, other celebs that own the Ghost include David Beckham and boxer, Floyd Mayweather, who was also associated with Sakupwanya:

"It symbolises Mayweather's status as a champion both in the ring and on the road."

Mzansi reacts to Wicknell Chivayo's gift

Netizens aren't buying the story of Wicknell Chivayo gifting his friend the car, saying he was either covering up his deeds or trying to keep his ex-wife from getting her hands on the Rolls Royce through their divorce:

intricate169511 was suspicious:

"Something else is at play here."

DubeZoey said:

"He is trying to hide properties from his estranged wife. He must wait for divorce proceedings before distributing the family wealth."

Smirre2013 claimed:

"A person who worked hard and honestly would never do this."

vipkalombo posted:

"Proceeds of crime, no doubt."

_TheBloodTalon_ responded:

"Wicknell is offloading cars because the wife is gonna take half once the divorce papers hit, there’s no generosity here."

