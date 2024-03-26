Wicknell Chivhayo has denied dating South African socialite Mihlali Ndamase and Zimbabwean slay queen Mazvi, calling the rumours baseless falsehoods

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell has issued a statement debunking the rumours that he is dating popular South African socialite Mihlali Ndamase and another Zimbabwean slay queen identified as Mazvi.

Zim Millionaire Wicknell Chivhayo has responded to the reports that he is dating Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @sir_wicknell and @mihlalii_n

Wicknell Chivhayo addresses Mihlali dating rumours

Wicknell Chivhayo has been charting social media trends lately after he started dishing expensive vehicles to some of the neighbouring country's celebrities. This follows rumours that the controversial businessman was linked to Mzansi media personality Mihlali Ndamase.

Per the rumours on social media, Chivhayo allegedly whisked Mimi away on a cosy getaway, despite him being a married man. On his Instagram page, Sir Wicknell penned a lengthy statement denying dating or knowing Mihlali. Part of the statement read:

"My attention has been drawn to arguably the most ridiculous and laughable rumors that I am in some romantic affairs with young South African and Zimbabwean ladies by the name Mihlali Ndamase and Mazvi respectively.

"Let me CATEGORICALLY state that I do not know either these ladies personally or through any of my business associates. This utterly absurd rumor is therefore nothing more than a BASELESS FALSEHOOD originated by some attention-seeking blogger known as @The Instigator on X whose feelings and ego were tormented when I posted my latest purchase of a 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre on social media. He found an opportunity to find relevance by fabricating a pathetic story out of desperation for online attention."

Mihlali Ndamase thanks Sir Wicknell for his statement

Mzansi YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase also headed to her Instagram stories to thank the Zim millionaire for clearing the air. She issued a stern warning to those who keep spreading fake rumours about her. She wrote:

"Thank you for clarifying this @sir_wicknell. It's so sad the obsession South Africans have giving me men, being associated with men I have never even met. Please check your facts before spreading harmful rumours that have no supporting evidence."

Mihlali Ndamase responded to Wicknell Chivhayo's statement. Image: @mihlalii_n

Sonja Madzikanda breaks silence on marriage to Wicknell Chivayo

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Sonja Madzikanda made a video addressing the rumours circulating online of her husband having alleged extramarital affairs with socialite Mihlali Ndamase.

Sonja said she and the Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, are no longer together. In the video, Sonja Madzikana shared that they have been separated for a while now and are waiting to make that official on 1 May.

