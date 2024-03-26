Sonja Madzikanda, who is married to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, broke her silence

This comes amid the Mihlali Ndamase dating rumours, which both Mihlali and Wicknell have denied

Sonja Madzikanda has finally broken her silence after rumours that her husband Wicknell Chivayo is dating Mihlali Ndamase.

Are Wicknell and Sonja still married?

Sonja Madzikanda made a video addressing the rumours circulating online of her husband having alleged extramarital affairs with socialite Mihlali Ndamase. Sonja said she and the Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, are no longer together.

In the video, Sonja Madzikana shared that they have been separated for a while now, and were waiting to make that official on 1 May.

She explained that they still needed to iron out issues before they could have made their break-up public knowledge.

What Sonja has to say about the rumours

The Wicknell and Mihlali Ndamase dating rumours started when popular Twitter blogger @Am_Blujay compared pictures shared by Mihlali during her trip to Miami at the Four Seasons and Wicknell Chivayo's posts, which is also in Miami, Florida, with Sean Kingston.

He and other X users concluded that they are indeed a couple however, the two have since laughed off the rumours.

Sonja said Wicknell is free to do and be with whoever he wants to be with her as he is single, and so is she. She also mentioned that her focus is on their children: "I really just want this time to focus on my two favourite people."

Watch the rest of the video posted by @ZiFMStereo below:

