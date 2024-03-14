Mihlali Ndamase recently showed off her latest baby, a R2M Mercedes-Benz AMG

The famous influencer shared new videos flaunting her supercar and had social media buzzing

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Mimi's new machine, where some hyped her up while others questioned if it's really hers

Mihlali Ndamase caused an uproar when she flaunted her Mercedes-Benz AMG worth over R2M. Images: mihlalii_n

Our girl Mihlali Ndamase is feeling brand new in her new toy! The makeup artist/ influencer recently gifted herself a Mercedes-Benz AMG worth over R2M and is back to command the streets.

Mihlali Ndamase flaunts new Mercedes-Benz

Coming from her breakup with Leeroy Sidambe, Mihlali Ndamase has been slowly working on regaining the popularity she had before her controversial relationship.

This includes hitting the gym to get rid of the dead weight and splurging on a new Benz just for control!

Our girl has been enjoying her new ride and recently gave followers another look at the machine with her latest Instagram story updates.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Mimi feeling herself walking from her AMG - you go, girl!

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali's new car

Netizens sang Mimi's praises and were glad that she was back in her element:

MongeziKoko hyped Mihlali up:

"She is exactly who she thinks she is!"

nolowblessing said:

"I love how she stresses broke men."

PamelaQha was relieved:

"Absolutely missed seeing her act her age and be goofy."

Lu_Mhlongo wrote:

"Mihlali is one of the finest people I’ve ever seen."

Meanwhile, some netizens were sceptical about Mihlali's new car, questioning how the influencer could afford such a pricey vehicle:

tshekatsheko said:

"I want her Illuminati package."

itsKhutsoR94 asked:

"Guys, where do these people work? Let’s be real, please."

Khutso_N claimed:

"She doesn't own it. She's In partnership with Mercedes-Benz."

bheki5536530761 recalled:

"Remember the false pictures she took in an aeroplane and Vusi Thembekwayo exposed her?"

