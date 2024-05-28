A TikTok video sparked concern in South Africa after showing a barely recognizable woman singing gospel music

The woman, identified as Lehokoe Tladi, was a former member of the Soweto Gospel Choir but now appears to be struggling

Netizens expressed worry and offered theories about the cause, ranging from substance abuse to spiritual forces

A video showing the state of a former gospel singer left Mzansi concerned. Image: @jerrymayajerrymay

Source: TikTok

Mzansi netizens were left heartbroken after seeing footage of a former gospel singer who had fallen on hard times and was almost unrecognisable.

Gospel singer falls from glory

A TikTok video shared by @jerrymayajerrymay shows the barefoot woman singing a gospel song, with her eyes now sunken and dulled, her skin pale and stretched thin.

According to the post, the woman's name is Lehokoe Tladi, and she used to sing for the Soweto Gospel Choir.

The post urged public assistance to help Lehokoe recover from her sad situation.

Mzansi weighs in on singer's situation

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were concerned about the woman woman's misfortune. While some suspected alcohol abuse, others considered evil spirits or depression to be the cause of her downfall.

kennethbekezelani replied:

"Cha ngiyabusaba utshwala (No, I fear alcohol)."

Ignatia commented:

"God of restoration, we trust you lord in this situation."

Snobza said:

"Abamshisele impepho (They must burn sage for her)."

Gcwabelihle commented:

"Oh nkosi silwa nemimoya(We're fighting with spirits)."

zamagela magoso asked:

"Uthi kwenzakalani kuze kube nje ‍♀️? (What does she say happened to her to end up like this?)

moosa7 wrote:

"She needs counseling tjooo depression idlala ngaye eish kubuhlungu iseyenza kwaba I disorder engathi angathola usizo nkoc yami siyathandaza (She needs counselling, deprrssion is having its way with her. Its almos like a disorder, hope she can find help)."

