Soweto Gospel Choir, member, passes away, to be buried, at the weekend

According to media reports, singer Sipokazi SK Nxumalo succumbed to cardiac arrest earlier this week

The Grammy-award-winning group took to social media and confirmed the untimely death of one of their members

A Soweto Gospel Choir member has passed away. The award-winning South African choir confirmed the news on social media.

Reports suggest that Sipokazi SK Nxumalo succumbed to cardiac arrest a few days ago. The Grammy Awards winners took to social media to send their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the singer.

A Soweto Gospel Choir member has passed away. Image: @sowetogospelchoirlive

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the world-renowned music group said it was saddened by the loss of one of their talented members.

"Sipokazi SK Nxumalo has gone to be with the Lord. Soweto Gospel Choir sends hearty condolences to everyone who lived with, loved, and shared life with SK. She is already missed and it will be so for a very long time."

ZAlebs reports that Sipokazi will be laid to rest this coming Saturday, 21 August. Instagram users took to the choir's comment section to send their condolences to Sipokazi's fam and friends.

bekezelamusic said:

"I send you strength and light. My deepest condolences."

nancynguela wrote:

"What a sad news. May she rest in peace with our Lord."

ikandothat commented:

"I am sorry for your loss. I still remember when you all came to my home for dinner in Melbourne."

mamou_a.b said:

"No way!! What happened?"

gheetasmith added:

"Such sad news. Wishing comfort and peace to her surviving colleagues, friends and family."

Late Mpura's 3 brothers speak at his funeral

In other sad news, Briefly News reported that late Amapiano artist Mpura's three brothers loved him so much. The star's young bro's Kagiso, Lesego and Smanga Stuurman spoke lovingly about him during his funeral on Tuesday, 17 August.

They told mourners that Mpura was supportive and gave love to the whole family. The yanos artist was laid to rest in Johannesburg.

Kagiso said it is still hard for them to accept that Mpura has passed on. He said the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker had done a lot of things for them.

"It’s so hard to accept what’s going on now because he has done so many things for us, for me... Coming to my football matches. He gave us love, to the whole family. I will always love you and keep you inside my heart and mind."

Source: Briefly.co.za