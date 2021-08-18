Mpura's Brothers Speak at His Funeral: "It’s So Hard to Accept What’s Going On"

Mpura's brothers told mourners at his funeral that they still find it hard to accept his untimely passing,

The late Amapiano artist was laid to rest on Tuesday, 17 August after he died in a fatal car accident last weekend

The star's brothers Kagiso, Lesego and Smanga Stuurman spoke lovingly of the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker

Late Amapiano artist Mpura's three brothers loved him so much. The star's young brothers, Kagiso, Lesego and Smanga Stuurman, spoke lovingly about him during his funeral on Tuesday, 17 August.

They told mourners that Mpura was supportive and gave love to the whole family. The yanos artist was laid to rest in Johannesburg.

Mpura's brothers spoke at his funeral in Johannesburg. Image: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Kagiso said it is still hard for them to accept that Mpura has passed on. He said the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker had done a lot of things for them.

"It’s so hard to accept what’s going on now because he has done so many things for us, for me... Coming to my football matches. He gave us love, to the whole family. I will always love you and keep you inside my heart and mind."

Tweeps shared that they cried after watching a snippet of Mpura's brothers' tribute. It was posted on Twitter by @ThabangBando.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Nelzie101 said:

"This just made me cry."

@Setsumi46089566 commented:

"Made a mistake of watching this while I was in a public place, my tears really don't care where I am. Sekuvele kwa khaleka nje in front of so many people."

@SphaGosh wrote:

"Mpura was a whole man. Hearing this young bro speak amplifies the impact his life had on so many people."

@Pearl_Ndlazi added:

"Huuuu! Heartbreaking. I do hope they never forget their mother's teachings. What a beautiful legacy Mpura left for his siblings. Sad loss. Praying for their healing."

Lady Du delivers emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has shared that late Amapiano artist Mpura opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August. She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic. At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu.

"At that time I was depressed, I wasn't in a good space. I said to Mpura I can't sing."

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

The star went on to speak about how Mpura wanted to leave a legacy for his mother and family.

