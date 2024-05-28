Nigerian musician KDDO, real name Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, has been banned from entering South Africa for living there without valid documents

KDDO was unable to attend his friend AKA's funeral due to this ban, which left him devastated

The Beamer Body hitmaker confirmed he is currently resolving his paperwork issues and hopes to return to South Africa eventually

Popular Nigerian musician KDDO was allegedly banned from entering South Africa because of some complications with his travel documents. The star also failed to attend his friend AKA's funeral because of the issue.

Fela In Versace hitmaker banned from entering SA

Nigerian musician KDDO, real name Ayoola Oladapo Agboola was reportedly banned from returning to South Africa for a few years after living in South Africa without valid papers.

A source close to ZiMoja revealed that KDDO had to return to his home country, Nigeria, due to not having valid documents to live in Mzansi. It was at that time that he was banned from returning.

The source added that KDDO was shattered when his longtime friend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was murdered in February 2023. He reportedly wanted to attend AKA's funeral but failed to honour his friend because of the issue.

KDDO also worked with Supa Mega on his final project Mass Country on the song titled, Company, but the stars had to work online due to the ban.

"He has been banned from coming to the country for a few years, due to the issue."

KDDO says he is fixing the issue of his papers

The Beamer Body hitmaker confirmed that he is currently not in Mzansi due to a few issues, but is working on solving the problem. He also noted that he would not be visiting for a while.

