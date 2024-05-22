Godfrey Thobela, the father of late boxing legend Dingaan, faces a legal battle with his 14 grandchildren

The pensioner is fighting over his son's assets, two weeks after The Rose of Soweto was laid to rest following his death on Monday, 29 April 2024

Local netizens took to social media to voice their disgust over the court battle as they feel it dishonours the boxing legend

Godfrey Thobela, the father of the late Dingaan Thobela, is fighting over money with his grandchildren. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

The 14 children of the late Dingaan Thobela are suing their grandfather, Godfrey, over the boxing legend's assets.

Following the boxing legend's death on Monday, 29 April 2024, the children of The Rose of Soweto have laid claim to his assets, but their grandfather, Godfrey, stands in their way.

Dingaan Thobela's assets hang in the balance

Dingaan's family are fighting over his assets, according to the tweet below:

A family member told Zimoja that Dingaan's, who was laid to rest on Thursday, 9 May, assets were hampered by family members before his death.

The family member said:

"A lot of selfish acts have happened to Dingaan, and it's time they are now exposed. Now, his dad wants to be in charge and take his assets when he has children of his own. They are the ones who are supposed to enjoy his legacy. The children are still waiting to be cleansed."

The Thobela family battle saddens fans

Local netizens took to social media to show their disgust over the legal battle while they questioned why the boxing legend did not sort out his affairs before his death.

Nokwanda Ayanda was shocked:

"14 kids, how did he get to that yet still ended alone?"

iBhubesi has questions:

"Did he not draft a will? These are the things that we must learn to do while still alive so that your death must not bring about war."

Afro Finest is in disbelief:

"So disgusting."

Takalani feels sad:

"Sad story."

The Great Brown is unhappy:

"Eish, it's sad."

Nandos paid tribute to Dingaan Thobela

As reported by Briefly News, grilled chicken specialists Nandos paid tribute to the late boxing legend Dingaan Thobela following his death on Monday, 29 April 2024.

The fast-food franchise posted a message, 'To a lightweight champ with a heavyweight legacy,' which was greatly received by Mzansi.

