Who is John Fetterman's wife? Meet Gisele Barreto Fetterman

John Karl Fetterman is an American politician serving as the junior United States senator from Pennsylvania since 2023. From 2006 to 2019, he served as the mayor of Braddock and as Pennsylvania’s 34th lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023. But beyond his illustrious political career, John is a doting husband and father of three. So, who is John Fetterman's wife?

Marrying a celebrity means that your name may always pop up whenever details about your marital status arise. Brazilian-born American activist and philanthropist Gisele Barreto, best known as Karl’s spouse, is a case in point. Discover exciting details about John Fetterman's wife.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman’s profile summary

Full name Gisele Barreto Almeida Famous as Gisele Fetterman Gender Female Date of birth 27 February 1982 Age 42 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Institute for Integrative Nutrition Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse John Fetterman Children 3 Profession Activist Famous as John Fetterman’s first wife Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman?

Gisele gives good meaning to the famous phrase, 'Behind every successful man is a woman.' Her unwavering support for her husband’s political career over the years is unmatched.

In 2022, Barreto delivered speeches on behalf of her husband after he suffered a stroke days before the Democratic primaries. Gisele and John Fetterman's marriage has stood the test for over a decade.

How old is Gisele Barreto Fetterman?

Barreto (aged 42 as of 2024) was born on 27 February 1982 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. When she was seven, her family relocated to the U.S. as undocumented immigrants due to violent crime in their community.

During a 2023 interview with CBS, the celebrity wife narrated how, growing up, she had to cope with living in a country illegally.

My mom would say, ‘I love you. Have a great day. Be invincible.’ She would tell me this daily as a reminder that there was a price to pay.

Gisele’s family would shop for thrown-out furniture in the street for their house and depended on food banks and thrift stores. Her mother, a PhD holder who worked as an educator and nutritionist in Brazil, was forced to take up several odd jobs to support her family.

Is John Fetterman's wife a citizen of the United States?

Gisele received her green card in 2004 after being in the county as an undocumented immigrant for over a decade. In 2009, she became a U.S. citizen.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman’s career

Braddock’s first lady, Gisele, launched a non-profit organization, Braddock Free Store, that provides clothing and furniture to the less fortunate families in the community.

Her bench project focused on adding more benches to the local bus stations. In 2015, the celebrity spouse co-founded 412 Food Rescue, which help curb food insecurity.

In its first two years, the foundation had redistributed 2.5 million pounds of food to those in need. Gisele was named an honouree of the Great Immigrants Award by the Carnegie Corporation of New York in 2021.

Who is John Fetterman?

Karl was elected mayor of Braddock in 2005. In 2016, he ran for the U.S. Senate but was unsuccessful.

In 2018, John was elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He announced he would compete in the 2022 Senate election three years later.

He won the seat with 51% of the vote, defeating his Republican rival Mehmet Oz. Karl resigned as the lieutenant governor after being sworn into the Senate on 3 January 2023.

John Fetterman’s age

John (aged 54 as of 2024) was born on 15 August 1969 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA. Regarding his education, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Albright College in 1991.

Additionally, Karl received an MBA from the University of Connecticut in 1993. He attended Harvard University, earning a Master of Public Policy in 1999.

How did John and Gisele Fetterman meet?

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Gisele revealed how she met her future husband, John, in 2007 after writing him a letter due to his outstanding work in her community.

I wrote a letter to the borough sharing my works and my interest in visiting to learn a thing or two about their mission. However, the letter ended with John, who called me, and I planned to visit to Braddock.

A year later, the duo exchanged nuptials. They share three kids, a daughter and two sons.

What is John Fetterman’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karl’s net worth is estimated at $800,000. He reportedly bagged an annual salary of $217,610 as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

What happened to John Fetterman?

On 16 February 2023, the political icon checked himself into Walter Reed Hospital due to clinical depression. In her interview with PEOPLE, Gisele disclosed how he changed her husband to seek mental help, saying:

I told him, ‘You are an amazing father, and the kids are lucky to have you. However, their memory of their dad will be of you being sad throughout.’

On 9 June 2024, John and his wife were involved in a car accident. They were hospitalized but quickly discharged.

John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, has been his greatest cheerleader since their marriage in 2008. Raised in a humble background, the celebrity spouse is passionate about giving back to society through various non-profit organizations she has founded.

